My Wardrobe Has Been Taken Over by Old Navy Activewear

The one-dollar flip-flop is cute and all, but Old Navy activewear is what this store truly excels at. I know this because everything else in my closet is gathering dust. Jeans? I think I can remember when those were a thing. Heels? No thanks, my sneakers are comfier and go with everything (including dresses). Regardless of trend forecasts, athleisure will continue to win 2020. Biker shorts may fade into the background by summer’s end but not before passing the baton to stylish jogger pants that can be dressed up or down with a pair of crispy white kicks. In other words, my Old Navy shorts will be replaced by Old Navy yoga pants and sweat pants in a couple of months.

I occasionally buy pricey workout threads and my sneaker choice is always well thought out (and usually my most expensive investment), however, I’ve never emptied my bank account for a pair of leggings or sports bra. Why? I simply don’t believe I should have to. Quality material isn’t exclusive to designer labels and to be honest, I fall for Old Navy discounts all the time. (Anyone subscribed to their emails knows the coupons never end: a double-edged sword for people on a budget.) But the ultimate appeal of Old Navy activewear is that it’s comfortable and supportive enough for workouts, while also being versatile enough to wear when you’re not breaking a sweat.

Personally, I recommend starting with a pair of compression shorts because they don’t ride up my backside and they also make my backside look amazing. I’ve tried running with other shorts and these are the only ones that do something for my confidence and don’t distract while I’m working out (unless I’m checking myself out in the mirror before and after). The material is also resilient and feels like new after washing several times this summer. Another major plus: pockets! You’d be surprised by how many compression shorts don’t have them but that’s not the case with these.

Now I don’t have to carry my keys in my hand while running which frees up my arms to improve my stance. I love the shorts with an 8-inch inseam but I’ve got shorter 5-inch ones as well; equally obsessed with both.

And then there’s the sports bras section, literally the only thing that has kept me from going completely braless this year. The high-support bra is my go-to for running because it holds my girls in place and the criss-cross back design is super cute. Like the shorts, it does its job so I can focus all of my energy on working out instead of what I look like.

The low-support sports bras are part of my work-from-home uniform. Depending on what you wear on the bottom, you can get away with wearing it as a top or it works underneath a shirt since the smooth material doesn’t give you that “it’s obvious I’m wearing a sports bra” look. Admittedly, I mostly wear them around the house with sweats or while running errands but it’s comfortable and it works.

And because I know fall is already (!) on the horizon, I’ve started mixing and matching tops with my scalloped leggings because they go with anything and everything. With a work-from-home schedule and a school-from-home schedule starting as well, can you understand why my wardrobe has gone full athleisure? (Okay, maybe I’m just a little lazy, too.) Unless you actually want to spend more money, I recommend using the Old Navy Super Cash you have stored up sooner than later.

