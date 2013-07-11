ThrowbackThursday: See An Old Kate Middleton Pic From Her High School Days

It’s hard not to get inspired by #ThrowbackThursday—the nostalgic viral hashtag that has Instagram and Twitter constantly posting old-school photos of, well, pretty much anything. That said, we’ve decided to contribute in our own small way by bringing you a quick throwback picture or video of one of our favorite fashion personalities or celebrities—way before they hit it big.

It’s pretty apparent that one of the most popular women in the world right now is Kate Middleton. The 31-year-old Duchess of Cambridge has been a huge presence overseas for years thanks to her relationship with Prince William, but after the two tied the knot in April 2011, her fame reached stratospheric heights. And now, most of us are following the Brit beauty’s ever move more than ever. After all, today is Middleton’s due date, and a new heir (or heiress) to the throne will be born at any moment.

However, Kate wasn’t always a style-setting star who causes dresses to sell out worldwide simply by wearing them. Back in the late 1990s, she was just another student at Marlborough College, a swanky boarding school that she attended with her sister Pippa. As evidenced by the picture above, she wasn’t yet wearing off-the-runway Jenny Packham gowns. Instead, she stuck to classic—maybe even frumpy—dungarees and T-shirts.

Of course, Middleton still looks adorable back then—and frankly, this look was semi-on trend back then, so we’re not totally mad at her teenage fashion sense. But seriously, it’s safe to say that being royalty definitely agrees with her.

We can’t wait to hear more about the Royal Baby, but in the meantime, what do you think of this #ThrowbackThursday?

