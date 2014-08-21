7 Old Hollywood Stars Who Inspired Fall’s Top Trends

We don’t need an adage to tell us that what’s old eventually becomes new again—especially in the world of fashion. It’s only a matter of time before you see things from another decade start to crop up in current collections, a point all too clear when you take a look at just how much designers are influenced by old Hollywood movie stars, and the clothes they wore during their heyday.
It should come as no surprise that Katharine Hepburn and her signature slacks and black t-shirt have been copied countless times by designers. For fall, the look was a major touchpoint for designer Christophe Lemaire, and it’s an outfit that’s just as timeless in 2014 as it was in 1940 when Hepburn wore it in “The Philadelphia Story.”
Similarly, designers from Joseph Altuzarra to Marchesa sourced inspiration from the favorite silhouettes of old Hollywood stars for fall, and have created more than a few items that look like they could have been ripped from the closets of the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, and Rita Hayworth.
Photo (left): Getty. Photo (right): Imaxtree.
Photo:
Archive Photos/Getty Images
Mod double-breasted coats are having a major moment this fall, particuarly at Gucci. Look at old photos of screen siren Sophia Loren, though, and it becomes all too apparent she was way ahead of her time.
Photo (left): Getty. Photo (right): Imaxtree.
Photo:
Alessandro Lucioni
Elizabeth Taylor had princess gowns with sweetheart necklines mastered during the 1950s. The sweetheart gown with a dramatic train (pictured above) from Oscar de la Renta's fall show looks like it could have been ripped from her closet.
Photo (left): Getty. Photo (right): Imaxtree.
Photo:
Michel Dufour/WireImage
Lauren Bacall had the cinched skirt suit mastered long before Lanvin Creative Director Alber Elbaz put it on the runway for fall. Regardless, the silhouette proves time and time again to be timeless.
Photo (left): Getty. Photo (right): Imaxtree.
Photo:
Archive Photos/Getty Images
Audrey Hepburn was a big fan of "robe" coats during her heyday, a dominant trend in Joseph Altuzarra's fall collection.
Photo (left): Getty. Photo (right): Imaxtree.
Photo:
ANDREA ADRIANI
Marlene Dietrich is often cited as a pioneer of androgynous style, and her penchant for wearing panstuits and tuxedos is something of fashion legend. No wonder Jason Wu cited Dietrich as an inspiration for his fall collection, which featured an abundance of minimalist black suits.
Photo (left): Getty. Photo (right): Imaxtree.
Photo:
Michael Ochs Archives
Rita Hayworth developed a reputation during her heyday in the 1940s for being a femme fatale, albeit an impeccably dressed one. Designers Georgina Chapman and Karen Craig of Marchesa clearly looked to her for inspriation for their fall collection.
Photo (left): Getty. Photo (right): Imaxtree.
Photo:
Alessandro Lucioni