7 Old Hollywood Stars Who Inspired Fall’s Top Trends

We don’t need an adage to tell us that what’s old eventually becomes new again—especially in the world of fashion. It’s only a matter of time before you see things from another decade start to crop up in current collections, a point all too clear when you take a look at just how much designers are influenced by old Hollywood movie stars, and the clothes they wore during their heyday.

It should come as no surprise that Katharine Hepburn and her signature slacks and black t-shirt have been copied countless times by designers. For fall, the look was a major touchpoint for designer Christophe Lemaire, and it’s an outfit that’s just as timeless in 2014 as it was in 1940 when Hepburn wore it in “The Philadelphia Story.”

Similarly, designers from Joseph Altuzarra to Marchesa sourced inspiration from the favorite silhouettes of old Hollywood stars for fall, and have created more than a few items that look like they could have been ripped from the closets of the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, and Rita Hayworth.

Scroll through the gallery above to see how old-time screen sirens have shaped some of fall’s biggest trends.