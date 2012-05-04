It’s Ok To Olé: 4 Low-Cal Cinco De Mayo Recipes

This Saturday is May 5th, also known as Cinco de Mayo, a time when drinking and partying are both in full force. But as most of us all know, lots of alcohol means lots of calories.

For those of you looking for a low-cal alternative for some drinks, check out some cocktail recipes courtesy of Drambuie Brand Ambassador and mixologist Anthony Caporale. If you’re not satisfied with those, we have one more concoction plus a taco recipe from our friend Lacee Swan (or who we like to call “The Hipster Martha Stewart”).

Drambuie Margarita (177 calories)

In a mixing tin half-filled with ice, add:

– ½ oz. Drambuie

– 2 oz. Blanco Tequila

– ½ oz. Triple Sec

– Juice of one lime

Shake until tin is frosted. Strain into a highball glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a fresh lime wedge. Serve with a cocktail stirrer.

Drambuie Cactus Bite (245 calories)

In a mixing tin half-filled with ice, add:

– 1 oz. Drambuie

– 2 oz. Reposado Tequila

– Juice of ½ Lemon

– ½ tsp. Sugar

– 1 dash Angostura Bitters

Shake until tin is frosted. Strain into a highball glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge. Serve with a straw.

Strawberry-Cilantro Mojitos (around 200 calories)



– 2 lime slices

– 3 -4 springs of cilantro

– 2-3 strawberries sliced

– 2 oz. Organic White Rum

– 1 tsp. of sugar

– 1 cup Club Soda

Muddle lime, cilantro, strawberries, sugar and rum together in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and club soda and shake. Strain into a glass of ice (you can use a mason jar if you’d like). Top with any club soda if needed and garnish with a sprig of cilantro.

Black-Eyed Pea Tacos (165 calories per taco; serves four to five people)

– 2 tbsp. of olive oil

– 2 cans of black-eyed peas (drained and rinsed)

– One 10oz. bag of frozen corn

– 1 medium onion finally chopped

– 3 cloves of minced garlic

– ½ cup of fresh cilantro, chopped

– 1 cup of diced radishes

– Salt and pepper

– Corn tortillas (6 inch. heated)

– Jalapeno sauce (half a Jalapeno or whole, depending on who spicy and ¾ cup of sour cream. You can make it extra healthy by using Tofutti Sour Cream).

In a large skillet, sauté onions in olive oil for 5-7 minutes. Add black-eyed peas, corn and one cup of water. Add cilantro and season with salt and pepper. Let it simmer for about fifteen minutes. Remove from heat. Add mixture to a tortilla topped with radishes and Jalapeno sauce.

[Photo Credits: Drambuie, iStock]

And just as a little extra — in the spirit of the Cinco de Mayo holiday, Hornitos Tequila has released this incredible video of the Twisted Sister boys’ Mariachi mash-up of their classic song “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”