OKCupid Check-In: New Dating Trend or Scary Stalker Bait?

Does anyone meet potential mates inreal life anymore? Apparently not. Especially not when the most popular online dating sites make getting a date as easy as ordering a pizza.

Techcrunch reports that online dating siteOkCupid is adding a location-based functionality to its Android andiOSmobile apps. So it’s basicallyFoursquare orFacebook check-in for online daters or, more aptly, a stalker’s delight!

The application allows you tobroadcast if you are free, say when/if you want others to join in on plans and more. What’s special (or scary) aboutOkCupid’sapp is that you can set up the feature to only send these broadcasts to people nearby whose personality and interestsmatch yours. Cool. So now that you’ve given this generally unknown community of people your life story and your location, shouldn’t you be able to stalk them back?

OKCupid thought of that as well! The application will also show you all your “matches” nearby,recommend potential datesand enable you to chat, share photos, and more with them.

I personally think it’s madness to give strangers your exact location at any given time — anyone who is willing to meet for a date based solely on their proximity to the other person is not worth dating.

But since we have become so reliant on our handheld devices it seems the future of the dating industry could lie in mobile platforms.Grindr, a dating app for gay men that pioneered this medium, has been quite successful.

What do you think of OkCupid’s app? Innovative or terrifying?