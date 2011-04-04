Ok, We’re Kind of Into This One: Kate Middleton’s Tiaras

There have been sketches of the dress, the shoes and the cake, but designers and pastry chefs alike have been forgetting what is arguably the most important royal wedding component of all the tiara! Duh! Miss Middleton is, after all, going to be a real live princess.
Though it’s probable she’ll be topping her veil off with a family heirloom (we hear the royal family has a few of those laying around), it’s fun to speculate otherwise! And these aren’t your prom night tiaras we’re talking Swarovski and Chopard here. Click through to see some quite lovely and ornate styles.
Photos via InStyle
Fenton/Fallon
Designer Dana Lorenz describes her sketch as, an asymmetric, mixed cut diamond and platinum tiara with a diamond pave braided base, to simulate a braid in the hair. Could be a touch too ornate for the princess with traditionally understated style. Besides, this crown might limit her hair style possibilities. Now if only someone could sketch those...
Van Cleef and Arpels
First Lady Jackie O and Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco have been known to wear the label. Understated white gold with a modern twist. Le Swoon!
Chopard
So classic and slightly boring. But still, look at those rocks!
Alexis Bittar
Unlikely, but I would love to see Kate take a small risk and ditch the classic designs for something a bit more unconventionl. Bittar calls this sketch Elegant with a hint of art nouveau. Spot on!
Judith Ripka
It's a little much for someone as small as Kate. The blue may offset the rest of her jewels, which we also know nothing about. Oh, the suspense!
Isharya
This shattered mirror glass topper, though modern, would never get approval from the royal family.
John Hardy
A favorite of Carrie Underwood and Vanessa Hudgens, the designer might be a little too mainstream for the royal wedding. Hardy said the design is "just like a wind of youth blowing in the air, just like the future princess." It does kind of look like a ship at sea though. How worldly!
Tacori
This is my front runner so delicately classic. The designers behind the sketch said The Tacori Tiara would be the regal statement of a married lady, and of her grand entrance into one of the greatest Royal houses in history. Agreed!
Cathy Waterman
Taking a cue from nature (or Jesus meets a toga party?) this tiara is a little more boho-chic, a little less royal princess, even if it is diamond-encrusted. Unless it's going to be one of those weird theme weddings, I'd say this look is out.
Rodrigo Otazu for Swarovski
Otazu said he drew inspiration from the fairytale. I totally see it, but there's so much going on. So, so much.
Anita Ko
The designer of this sketch said she saw Kate as "Englands most precious bird" and "the worlds modern princess. Peacock-chic? I think so.