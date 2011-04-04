Ok, We’re Kind of Into This One: Kate Middleton’s Tiaras

There have been sketches of the dress, the shoes and the cake, but designers and pastry chefs alike have been forgetting what is arguably the most important royal wedding component of all the tiara! Duh! Miss Middleton is, after all, going to be a real live princess.

Though it’s probable she’ll be topping her veil off with a family heirloom (we hear the royal family has a few of those laying around), it’s fun to speculate otherwise! And these aren’t your prom night tiaras we’re talking Swarovski and Chopard here. Click through to see some quite lovely and ornate styles.

Photos via InStyle