OK Go Takes On The Primary Colors For ‘Sesame Street’

Who hasn’t rolled down the windows to their car on a spring day and blasted OK Go‘s hit ‘Here It Goes Again?’ It’s a classic, and now the the lovable group of rockers is taking their charm to Sesame Street. February 2nd, OK Go will premiere the song “3 Primary Colors” along with a cute video to bring the lesson home.

Rolling Stone has a first look at the clip, which features some eye catching onesies that we would love to rock at our next slumber party. Check out the video by clicking here! Will you be tuning in for this extra special episode of Sesame Street?