OK Go Launches New Music Video That Makes American Apparel Proud

Los Angeles band OK Go premiered its new music video, End Love,” yesterday morning. While it may not be quite the hipster sensation that the Grammy Award winning Here It Goes Again was, it does pander to the same crowd. The self-directed video implements their signature wacky choreography, rhythmic editing, and a wardrobe that would make American Apparels Dov Cherney very proud.

