Oh, the Irony: Lindsay Lohan’s Starring in a Car Insurance Commercial

Lindsay’s Lohan‘s going to be back on our screens again, but we doubt this latest gig will earn her any statues come awards season. That’s because the former “Mean Girls” actress is going to be starring in—wait for it—a car insurance commercial for Esurance.

Oh, the irony. Lohan isn’t exactly known for her clean slate when it comes to driving. You might remember her DUI arrest during 2007, the time she hit a baby stroller in West Hollywood back in 2010, her fender bender outside a club in 2012, or a recent collision with a pedestrian in NYC.

With such an infamous driving record, Lindsay’s upcoming job as a car insurance pitch woman is kind of perfect–and at the very least, we love that Lohan has a wicked sense of humor.

The commercial isn’t the only thing Lohan’s been working on lately—she also recently launched a Kardashian-inspired gaming app and released a clothing line called My Addiction.