Oh No! Did Tavi and Jane Pratt Break Up?

Say it ain’t so! We cannot express how excited we were for the insurgence of grrl power and ’90s-era goodness that was sure to come from the digital magazine that Tavi and Jane Pratt were working on together, but alas, the project is no longer in the works.

According to WWD, Tavi has stepped back from the collaboration with the former Sassy editor and Say Media, the parent company behind Pratt’s new site (and our daily lunchtime reading) xojane.com. Fortunately, she still plans to launch her new Web ‘zine, called Rookie, in September, albeit on her own terms.She told WWD:

“It wasn’t like Us versus the Man. It was just that I want to have full control, and it’s important to me that we’re independent, not so that we can be indie and ‘down with the Man,’ but because I find a lot of comfort knowing that it’s all in my control.”

She and Pratt are still best buds, and aside from the new site, there’s also that little book she’s writing that’s tentatively called Diary. Wow, for a 15-year-old she really has it all together! If you happen to be twice her age and are still trying to figure out your life, you could always work for Tavi — WWD also mentions that she’s hiring.

Photo via SIPA