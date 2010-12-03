Oh Land: Danish Sensation By Way Of Brooklyn (VIDEO)

With her visceral electro-pop music, performances that integrate a bit of a very cool art installation and the fact that she looks like a Bond girl, our inclination is that Oh Land is about to get Gaga level. This charming Danish ex-pat by way of Williamsburg, Brooklyn let us in on her creative childhood, love of chant and thoughts on stage fashion: “I like something that has a little bit of adventure, a little fairy tale.” Just more evidence that life imitates fashion. Get to know this former ballerina with a sweet voice.

Watch Oh Land’s exclusive performance of the never before heard Perfection on StyleCaster.

