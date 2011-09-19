StyleCaster
Oh La La! Paris’ Surface To Air Opens First US Shop in NYC

Susie G
by
Earlier this month, French lifestyle boutique Surface To Air made its American debut on the stone-cobbled streets of SoHo in New York City, boasting a hodge-podge of Parisian chic closet-staples for monsieurs, madames and les petites enfants.

The new, downtown boutique features a wide variety of high-end, fancy pants items (literally) as well as exclusive collaborations with indie hip hop star and actor Kid Cudi, as well as nightlife darling and DJ Leigh Lezark.

The decor inside the 2,300 sq. ft. Stateside flagship is definitely giving us a bit of an European, Art-Deco-revival-circa-the-80s vibe, but with a minimal twist. With dim lighting installed throughout the premises, we’re sure everyone will look stunning in that slim-cut, $500 wool jacket (and at that price, we certainly hope so!).

After checking out the slideshow above of the latest shop to pop-up in SoHo, do you think you’ll be heading down there anytime soon to drop some mad dollars (or Euros) for your fall wardrobe? Let us know in the comments section below!

Surface To Air
27 Mercer St.
New York, NY
Open daily from 11 AM – 7 PM

Outside of the brand new Surface To Air shop in New York City

Note to self: Hang around the Surface To Air shop for possible Kid Cudi sightings

Check out that fancy footwork!

...and more shoes!

Look, shoes! Quelle surprise!?

Loving the industrial feel of these fitting rooms

The Surface To Air logo on one heck of a metal chain curtain

This shop has their sweater swag locked down tight!

