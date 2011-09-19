Oh La La! Paris’ Surface To Air Opens First US Shop in NYC

Earlier this month, French lifestyle boutique Surface To Air made its American debut on the stone-cobbled streets of SoHo in New York City, boasting a hodge-podge of Parisian chic closet-staples for monsieurs, madames and les petites enfants.

The new, downtown boutique features a wide variety of high-end, fancy pants items (literally) as well as exclusive collaborations with indie hip hop star and actor Kid Cudi, as well as nightlife darling and DJ Leigh Lezark.

The decor inside the 2,300 sq. ft. Stateside flagship is definitely giving us a bit of an European, Art-Deco-revival-circa-the-80s vibe, but with a minimal twist. With dim lighting installed throughout the premises, we’re sure everyone will look stunning in that slim-cut, $500 wool jacket (and at that price, we certainly hope so!).

After checking out the slideshow above of the latest shop to pop-up in SoHo, do you think you’ll be heading down there anytime soon to drop some mad dollars (or Euros) for your fall wardrobe? Let us know in the comments section below!

Surface To Air

27 Mercer St.

New York, NY

Open daily from 11 AM – 7 PM

