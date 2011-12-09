Oh Karl… 5 Careers We Want For Our Fav Kaiser

If you haven’t noticed, Karl Lagerfeld is slowly taking over not just the fashion industry, but the world at large. So, in light of his latest development of his diffusion line, Karl, we decided to count down five other careers we think he should pursue considering that everything he touches turns to gold, and tweed, and leather…
Hit the slideshow above and take a gander at our “hit” list for Uncle Karl, the future king of the world.
All images from Sipa.
First a doll... what's next?
With the discovery of a new planet (cough, aliens), who else but Karl should be the captain of the first human voyage into space?
Ok, so this one sort of already happened, but forget limited edition, we want Karl to be the face of Diet Coke, ALWAYS. For reference, allow yourself to be mesmerized by the footage of his recent Diet Coke campaign. Has one ever looked so refreshing? I think not.
Um, who else would be more motivating as a personal trainer than Karl? With his snarky little quips, we'd be in shape in no time.
Karl would be the first real animal whisperer.
Karl cakes! If he can make a dress look that delicious, we think he should branch out into the real thing with his own sweets, don't you?