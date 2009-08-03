Oh, It’s On

MTV’s “It’s On With Alexa Chung” has been getting a ton of buzz lately. We’re guessing it has more to do with the fact that Chung is an adorable Brit It Girl (BrIT girl?) than with the gaping hole in our lives left by TRL.

As part of MTV’s coverage of their own show (is that redundant?) they include a segment called “What Did Alexa Chung Wear Today?” This means that on any given day, if you don’t happen to be sitting around in front of the TV in the middle of the afternoon, you can still get style inspiration.

For example, on July 30 this is what Alexa Chung wore:

Sweater: J. Crew

Jeans: Topshop

Heels: Marni

Necklace: J. Crew

The best part is that this blog really eliminates any need to watch the show. Thanks, MTV!

P.S. We also love it when Alexa tweets about what she’s wearing- “On the plus side, I have multicoloured stars stuck on my face so I have truly indulged in the festival spirit. Next stop jester hat.”

We thought we saw something sparkly when we spied you sidestage for the Arctic Monkeys at All Points West this weekend.