Oh Baby! Meet Blue Ivy Carter!

We knew there had to be a reason Jay-Z and Beyonce were reportedly trademarking their daughter’s name — and here it is. The usually low-key couple quietly posted a Tumblr blog in their baby’s honor this evening complete with a short message of thanks to their fans.

“We welcome you to share in our joy. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this beautiful time in our lives.”

Obviously we could describe how glowly B. looks or how natural Hova seems holding his daughter, but we think the pics speak for themselves. Click on the slideshow above for a sneak peek at the most famous family album in the world.