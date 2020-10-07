Offset Just Reacted to Cardi B’s Post Celebrating She’s ‘Single’ on Instagram

Fans weren’t expecting Offset’s reaction to Cardi B’s “single” celebration to go over like this, but here we are. On October 6, the “WAP” rapper took to Instagram to confirm her relationship status: “Single, bad and rich. I do the controlling,” she captioned a photo of herself, where she can be seen wearing a red latex jumpsuit and devil horns. Estranged husband Offset’s reaction came shortly after she posted the snap.

Like millions of her fans, Offset, 28, simply gave Cardi’s photo a double-tap—leading some fans to believe that the recently split couple is actually on OK terms. For now, at least.

Cardi B, 27, filed for divorce from the Migos rapper on Tuesday, September 15 in the state of Georgia. Court documents from the Fulton County Magistrate revealed at the time that Cardi is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their daughter, 2-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus. Cardi and Offset’s split comes three years after their secret wedding in 2017. Before Cardi filed for divorce, however, the pair had already gone through a rough patch in their relationship in 2018 after Offset was caught cheating on the “Be Careful” star.

Days after news of Cardi and Offset’s divorce went public, the Bronx native took to Instagram Live to clear up rumors that Offset cheated on her again. She promised fans that she was not shaken by the split. “I wanted to let y’all know I have not shed not one tear,” she said at the time, before confirming that their split wasn’t caused by infidelity.

“The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that s— that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating,” Cardi explained. “I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f—ing complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here.”

She continued, “I just got tired of f—ing arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.”

“Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart,” she added. “I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man…sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build-up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”

Based on his “like,” we can only hope that Offset has no hard feelings, either. The couple’s court date is set for November 4.