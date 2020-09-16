Here’s How Offset’s Net Worth Compares to His Migos Members & Cardi B

Money, money, money. Here’s how Offset’s net worth compares to his Migos members and his ex-wife Cardi B? News broke of Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, and Cardi B’s divorce in September 2020 after the “Bodak Yellow” rapper filed to divorce him after almost three years of marriage.

That wasn’t the first time Cardi filed to divorce Offset either. The “WAP” rapper also filed for divorce from him December 2018 after he cheated on her in a sex tape with another woman that leaked in December 2017. A month after Cardi’s first divorce filing, however, she and Offset, who share daughter Kulture, reconciled. After their reconciliation, Cardi and Offset had a happy marriage for almost two years before Cardi filed for divorce again when she discovered that Offset had cheated on her. “Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they’ve been together],” a source told People at the time. “She also didn’t want to be embarrassed. But she’s had enough.”

It’s clear that Offset and Cardi are done with each other, but their careers continue. We broke down Cardi B’s net worth here (and will explain that more later), but for Offset’s net worth, keep reading to find out how much he makes from Migos and whether he makes more than his ex-wife.

What is Offset’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Offset’s net worth is $26 million. This number accounts for the income he makes with his rap group, Migos, as well as the money he makes as a solo artist. Offset released his first solo single, “Ric Flair Drip” (featuring Metro Boomin) in 2017. The single went on to peak at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. He followed the song with other singles, such as “Red Room” and Clout” (featuring his ex-wife Cardi B), though none of the tracks were as successful as Migos’ biggest hits. In 2019, Offset released his debut solo album, Father of Four, which peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 and sold more than 500,000 copies. Along with his music career, Offset’s net worth also includes the money he makes from Instagram sponsorships and club appearances. In August 2019, Offset invested in the Esports organization, Faze Clan, which also adds to his net worth. “I love gaming and Esports is the future. These two facts make it only right that I be a part of the biggest Esports organization with some of the best players in the world,” he said in a statement at the time.

Does Offset make more than Cardi B?

What is Cardi B’s net worth compared to Offset? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cardi is worth $24 million, which is $2 million less than her ex-husband. It’s unclear why she makes less, according to Celebrity Net Worth, but some sources speculate that the difference may be because of Cardi’s shorter career than Migos. Though Cardi has been making music for years (her early career was documented on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: New York), it wasn’t until her 2017 single, “Bodak Yellow,” that she exploded onto the mainstream music market. (Migos, on the other hand, debuted in 2013 and had their first number one a year earlier in 2016. More on that later.) “Bodak Yellow” went on to become Cardi’s first number one. She also went on to reach number one with songs like “I Like It” (Featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin) and “WAP” (Featuring Megan Thee Stallion.) Cardi also went on to win Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys for her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. (Migos, for their part, have no Grammys.) So while Cardi’s net worth may be less than her ex-husband’s as of September 2020, her rise to fame suggests that she’ll surpass him (and his group) soon.

How much does Offset make from Migos?

Offset met his Migos members, Quavo and Takeoff, as kids while growing up Gwinett County, a suburban area near Atlanta. Quavo is Offset’s cousin, while Takeoff is Quavo’s uncle. In 2008, the trio formed Migos. The group released their first single, “Versace,” in 2013. The song, which is certified Gold (which means it’s sold more than 500,000 copies), peaked at number 99 on the Billboard Hot 100. After “Versace,” Migos’ career continued to grow with singles like “Fight Night” and “Handsome and Wealthy” until their smash hit, “Bad and Boujee” (Featuring Lil Uzi Vert), in 2016. “Bad and Boujee” was the band’s first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been certified four times platinum (a.k.a. it’s sold more than 4 million copies) as of September 2020. Migos went on to have more success with singles like “MotorSport” (which featured Nicki Minaj and Offset’s ex-wife Cardi B) and “Stir Fry.”

As of September 2020, Migos’ net worth is $80 million, which accounts for the money they make from single and album sales, as well as concerts and TV and movie appearances, such as their 2014 short film Bando and their 2016 episode on Atlanta. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Quavo and Takeoff are also worth $26 million each (the same net worth as Offset), which leads us to believe that the three members split their income evenly.