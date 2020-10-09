Offset Says He Misses Cardi B & Wants Her to Call Him Amid Their Divorce

Weeks after his estranged wife filed for divorce, Offset “misses” Cardi B and wants her to call him. The Migos rapper, 28, took to Instagram on Friday, October 9 to share a video of himself asking fans for tips about a hair makeover (and if switching up his hair wasn’t already a surefire sign that he’s going through it, we don’t what else is). But it was his response to one fan’s comment that caught everyone’s attention.

“He look stressed out,” reads the fan’s comment. It’s a fair enough observation, given that Offset’s estranged wife, Cardi B, filed for divorce on September 15 and hasn’t spoken to him since. Still, the Migos rapper surprised fans when he responded in agreement. “I am,” he wrote. “I miss MRS. WAP…call her for me but private.” This marks the first time Offset has spoken out so publicly about his split from the “WAP” singer.

Meanwhile, Cardi B, 27, has been transparent about her feelings on the divorce. Shortly after news broke of Cardi’s divorce filing, fans speculated that Offset cheated on her again. In 2018, Cardi caught Offset in the middle of a sex tape scandal, causing the “Be Careful” star to temporarily break things off with him that December. But by early 2019, the pair had reconciled. This time around, fans wondered if infidelity was to blame yet again, with some even speculating that Offset got another woman pregnant. But Cardi shut down those rumors quickly.

“This time, I wasn’t crying,” she said of their split. “Wanna know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It’s not because the cheating…I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole fucking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullshit.”

She continued, “I just got tired of fucking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s not the same anymore before you actually get cheated on…Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do fucking grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man.”

When Cardi filed for divorce on September 15 in Atlanta, Georgia, the Invasion of Privacy star also requested full physical and legal custody of her and Offset’s 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. The following day, the rapper amended her divorce paperwork to allow for joint custody of Kulture. Chances are, Offset will be getting that call eventually—even if it’s just for a playdate.