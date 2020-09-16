Offset Apparently Cheated on Cardi B The ‘Entire Time’ They Were Married

Enough is enough. Offset cheated on Cardi be their “entire” marriage, but she “looked past” his infidelity for their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari. But not anymore.

A source told People on Wednesday, September 16, that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is done with the Migos member’s affairs and is putting her and her family first amid their divorce. “Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they’ve been together],” the insider said. “She also didn’t want to be embarrassed. But she’s had enough.”

Cardi filed to divorce Offset after almost three years of marriage on Tuesday, September 15. According to People, Cardi filed for divorce in Atlanta, where she and Offset live with Kulture, because he cheated on her yet again. As fans remember, Cardi filed to divorce Offset once before in December 2018, but the couple reconciled a month later in January 2019. Cardi’s first divorce filing came after a sex tape leaked of Offset and another woman in December 2017, three months after Cardi and Offset married in a secret wedding. Cardi confirmed that Offset had cheated on her in a tweet in January 2018 (almost a year before her first divorce filing), where she excused his behavior at the time.

“No, it’s not right for a [n—] to cheat…But what you want me to do?” Cardi tweeted. “Go fuck me another n—? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This shit happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo.”

Cardi also explained why she forgave Offset for cheating in an interview with Vogue in December 2019. “When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” Cardi said.

She continued, “But it’s real-life shit. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything.”

Cardi filed for divorce a second time in September 2020. In her divorce filing, Cardi asked for primary legal and physical custody of Kulture. She also ordered Offset to cover the costs of child support. “Offset and Cardi both continue to put Kulture first through this troubling time,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. In the filing, Cardi also stated that her and Offset’s marriage is “irretrievably broken” and there are “no prospects for a reconciliation.” A court hearing is set for November 4.