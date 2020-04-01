Offset Just Responded to Rumors He Cheated on Cardi B Again & We’re Tired

No shadiness here. Offset responded to Cardi B cheating rumors (again), and he wants fans to know that he’s 100 percent loyal to his wife. The rumors started after Offset went on a recent livestream and appeared to hide his phone from Cardi when she walked into the room. The move left fans to wonder if Offset had something to hide from his wife, which is why he didn’t want her to see what was on his phone.

The Migos member shut the rumors down in another recent Instagram Live with his and Cardi’s 1-year-old daughter, Kulture, where he denied that he had been unfaithful to his wife in recent months. “I know y’all making something outta nothing outta that stream when I was playing a game and my girl came in the room and I grabbed the phone, whatever the hell y’all saying,” he said on Instagram Live. “I grabbed the phone, I put it up, I put it back.”

He continued, “Come on with that. We got so much negative energy out here in the air, sickness. Don’t bring none of that negativity to my family. We chilling, man. We ain’t in y’all way. Everything positive. We got investments and big moves coming. Y’all just making something outta nothing. That ain’t ’bout nothing. I don’t be doing no negative nothing.”

Offset went on to explain that he was playing a game on his phone, which is why he grabbed it when Cardi walked into the room. He also urged fans to “ease up” on his marriage. “Ease up on my family,” he said. “That wasn’t nothing when I grabbed my phone, playing a game. I ain’t even look, make a call, FaceTime, anything on my phone. Period.”

Offset’s response comes more than a year after he and his wife confirmed that he had been unfaithful in their marriage. The infidelity led Cardi and Offset to split in December 2018—four months after their daughter was born—before their eventual reconciliation. Cardi and Offset seem in a good place now. We hope it stays that way.