It’s Official: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are Married

After numerous reports this week that couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were getting hitched in Italy, we now have official confirmation. The duo released a statement to People today, saying, “It’s great to be married, the ceremony was beautiful and it was so special to be surrounded by our family and friends.”

Details of the wedding are being kept mum at the moment, so we are still speculating as to what she could have possibly worn. Given some of her recent red carpet choices inspired by her stylish hubby, we think Biel would have looked fantastic in some Dior Couture or Elie Saab (as previously rumored). All we know so far is that it was a lovely affair in southern Italy with family and friends. No word yet on if the *NSYNC boys attended, but we can only hope.

This marriage was a long time in the making, as the couple have been dating since January 2007. They briefly split in March 2011, but by the end of the year, they were engaged after a lavish ski vacation in Jackson, Wyoming.

Congratulations to the lovely and stylish couple.