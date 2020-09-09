Office-Inspired Zoom Backgrounds To Make Working From Home Feel More Legit

Scroll To See More Images

As much as attending a Zoom meeting in pajamas from the waist down is an at-home treat, sometimes we start to miss getting fully dressed in the morning and showing up to the office 15 minutes late with an iced coffee. Plus, it’s highly likely that our coworkers don’t totally ~love~ staring at our laundry-covered living spaces day after day. Thankfully, there are plenty of office Zoom backgrounds to make meetings feel a little bit more professional—and detract from the fact you haven’t cleaned your house in two months. Laundry can wait, folks!

Even if you have a sleek and fancy home office at your disposal (um, jealous), there comes a time when you might actually want to pretend you’re elsewhere. In that case, office Zoom backgrounds are definitely the way to go. Whether you’re missing a cool co-working space or your private hot-shot office, there’s a Zoom background waiting to elevate your next mandatory budget meeting. These options are actually so professional, you could likely wear head-to-toe pajamas and no one would even notice.

So grab a cup of coffee (to pretend you’re showing up late because you stopped to grab a latte, obviously), throw on a blazer over your jammies and join your next meeting with one of these office Zoom backgrounds. From offices with a view to that comfortable lounge area on the fifth floor of your building, there’s sure to be an option that makes you feel like you’re in the most professional setting—even if you aren’t dressed and your dog is barking in the background.

1. The Office With A View

Maybe you actually have your own corner office with a view and maybe you just want your own corner office with a view. Either way, you can use this Zoom background and look wistfully out at the city streets below you.

2. The Minimalist Office

For those who love a simple and clean office look, this minimalist set-up is sure to please. Side note: Does anyone else really want a marble laptop cover after seeing this photo?

3. The Instagram-Worthy Office

If you’re into a bright and cheery look, this cute little desk situation is a great choice. You have a small bouquet of flowers, inspiration quotes and all-around Instagram-worthy vibes.

4. The Rustic Chic Conference Room

If only all conference rooms looked like this chic and rustic option. The wood table and chandelier are game-changers. Hint to your boss that you need the office look like this by setting this photo as your next Zoom background.

5. Right Outside The Office

If it’s natural light you’re after, pop this image onto your Zoom and instantly feel the (virtual) rays. This option is especially great if you don’t have a lot of windows in your home.

6. The Inspirational Office

There’s just something about the quote on the computer screen, incense holder and cute green plant that make this office a calming choice for any Zoom meeting. Burn your own incense at home to get the full effect!

7. The Office Lounge Area

If you’re not in the mood to stay in your office or cubicle, try this chic office lounge area. Low-key, we’d be a lot more productive if all office buildings had a space like this.

8. The Office Filled With Coworkers

Miss your friends? Use this Zoom background filled with coworkers to make it feel like you’re not at home alone for the fifth month in a row. It feels good to be around people again, am I right?

9. The Home Office

Maybe you don’t actually want to go to the office again—or you’re used to working from home. In that case, try this chic home office set-up as a Zoom background. It’ll make working from your bed feel a lot more professional.

10. The Office Office

We had to. There’s no office like The Office, so treat yourself—and everyone in your meeting—with this delightful Zoom background featuring Dwight Schrute on his throne.