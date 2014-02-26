StyleCaster
20 Cool Office Supplies To Help Perk Up Your Work Space

Caroline McCloskey
by
Your desk is where you keep some of the most important things in your life, not to mention where you tend to get your best work done. A cluttered, unorganized desk can rob you of your energy and make you less productive. With the help of beautiful organizers and chic accessories, though, you’ll be further motivated to use your desk and get things done!
Whether you’re clocking in from nine to five or finally starting that novel, having a clean and tidy workspace will insure that your creativity and productivity are at optimum levels. Investing in desk accessories that you actually like is as important as finishing off your outfit with that chic statement necklace or perfect pair of earrings. So go ahead and indulge in your desktop cravings.  Click through to see our favorites!
Kate Spade Notebooks ($11.95 set of 2, Paper Source). 

Milan Gigante eraser ($4; available at Canoe). 

Sharpie neon fine point permanent markers ($8.29 for five pack; available at Staples). 

Jonathan Adler Pencils ($10 set of 10, Paper Source). 

Camera Pencil Sharpener ($13.95, Paper Source). 

Kate Spade Bow Paper Clips ($12.95, Paper Source). 

Kate Spade Erasers ($14.95 set of 4, Paper Source). 

Ogami professional notebooks ($24; available at Canoe). 

Push Pencil Black ($24, Jayson Home).  

Lime Green Desktop Set ($51, Poppin).  

Lexon Bamboo Calculator ($35, See Jane Work). 

Pink Tape Dispenser ($12, Poppin).  

Personalized neon pink pencils ($7.50 for 24; available at Oriental Trading). 

Furbish Studio Orange Lacquer Small Box ($72; available at Furbish Studio). 

Russell + Hazel mini binder ($16; available at See Jane Work). 

Eiffel Scissors ($14, Cotton On).  

Blue Mail Box ($9.95, Cotton On).  

B&W Marble Printed Stapler ($12.95, Cotton On). 

Russel + Hazel Acrylic Stapler ($24, See Jane Work). 

Blue and Natural Rule the School ($1.95, Cotton On).  

