StyleCaster
Share

9 Adorable Office Plants that Will Chic up Any Workspace

What's hot
StyleCaster

9 Adorable Office Plants that Will Chic up Any Workspace

Colleen Stinchcombe
by
9 Adorable Office Plants that Will Chic up Any Workspace
9 Start slideshow
Photo: Henrik Sorensen/Getty Images. Matthew Ward/Getty Images. Andrea Oozerova/Getty Images. Design: Ashley Brittion/SheKnows.

There’s no greater love than that between a person and their houseplant. OK, there are plenty of greater loves—but our society’s infatuation with plants is very real.

Whether people are burying themselves in a forest of potted foliage for Instagram or making plans to visit their local garden center the way they used to make plans for brunch with friends, it’s hard to find people who haven’t begun adding greenery to their life.

MORE: Forget Art—Fill Your Home with Framed Plants Instead

But some of us are so focused on making our homes plant-filled paradises that we’ve wholly neglected our offices—which deserve their fair share of plants, as well.

When we’re spending 40 or more hours a week in a place, the least we can do is make it feel a little bit like home, right? Or if not home, at least a place you can look forward to on a Monday (because your plant babies need watering, obviously).

MORE: The Best Plant-Inspired Decor for the Black-Thumbed (Yet Stylish) Among Us

Ready to infuse your workspace with serious life—plant-life, that is? Whether you’re a master gardener or you can’t seem to keep a plastic plant from wilting, you’re sure to find at least one new plant you can keep alive in the following list.

Here, nine of the best office plants for any level of ability. (And yes, they’ve been vetted for how much light they need. We’ve got you.)

 

Originally posted on SheKnows.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9
STYLECASTER I Best Plants to Take to the Office | Snake Plant
Snake Plant

Snake plants, or Sansevieria, do well when you half-neglect them, letting the soil go dry between waterings. They're quite happy in indirect light, which makes them an office must-have.

Photo: Karimpard|iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER I Best Plants to Take to the Office | Rubber Tree Plant
Rubber Tree Plant

If you're interested in a fast-growing plant that is like a miniature tree, the rubber tree plant is a good option. It needs bright, indirect light, so make sure the space in your office is near a window. You only need to water it every seven to 10 days.

Photo: Alexander Walter/The Image Bank/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER I Best Plants to Take to the Office | Parlor Palm
Parlor Palm

Perfectly happy in low-light conditions and relatively small, the parlor palm could be a nice choice for the office. You'll want to keep the soil moist, so check it often, especially if you live in a dry climate.

Photo: Dorling Kindersley: Will Heap/Dorling Kindersley/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER I Best Plants to Take to the Office |
Chinese Evergreen

Happiest in medium- to low-light conditions, the Chinese evergreen is a super-easy plant for the office. Let it dry out a little between waterings and don't put it in the coldest part of your workspace—it likes to stay above 60 degrees F when possible.

Photo: Dorling Kindersley: Rob Streeter/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER I Best Plants to Take to the Office | ZZ Plant
ZZ Plant

The ZZ—for Zamioculcas Zamiifolia—plant does great in low light, and it doesn't even need to be watered every day. Water it every few days, and prune it as it grows, and it'll be a delightful addition to your professional space.

Photo: SharafMaksumov/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER I Best Plants to Take to the Office | Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera

If your desk is near a window, aloe vera will be the office companion you've always wanted. These desert plants only need to be watered every three weeks or so and are otherwise unfussy.

Photo: Merethe Svarstad Eeg/EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER I Best Plants to Take to the Office | Bamboo
Bamboo

It's difficult to find a hardier plant than bamboo, so folks who weren't born with a green thumb, listen up. This plant can live for quite a while in just water. It prefers bright, indirect sunlight but will make due with low light. For best results, if you're growing in water, change it out every week with filtered water.

Photo: Daniela Duncan/Moment/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER I Best Plants to Take to the Office | Pothos
Pothos

Another plant you can semi-neglect, pothos prefer to have their soil dry completely between waterings. If they're too thirsty, they'll start to droop, alerting you that they need attention. They thrive in low-light conditions.

Photo: Clive Nichols/Corbis Documentary/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER I Best Plants to Take to the Office | Spider Plant
Spider Plant

One of the most adaptable plants there is, spider plants only need to be watered every two weeks or so when they're almost completely dry. They like bright light, but they also do well in low-light conditions. Have a friend who wants a spider plant? You can easily make cuttings from the plant and start a new one.

Photo: Clive Nichols|Corbis Documentary/Getty Images.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

High-Shine Lip Glosses for a Juicy-Looking Pout

High-Shine Lip Glosses for a Juicy-Looking Pout
  • STYLECASTER I Best Plants to Take to the Office | Snake Plant
  • STYLECASTER I Best Plants to Take to the Office | Rubber Tree Plant
  • STYLECASTER I Best Plants to Take to the Office | Parlor Palm
  • STYLECASTER I Best Plants to Take to the Office |
  • STYLECASTER I Best Plants to Take to the Office | ZZ Plant
  • STYLECASTER I Best Plants to Take to the Office | Aloe Vera
  • STYLECASTER I Best Plants to Take to the Office | Bamboo
  • STYLECASTER I Best Plants to Take to the Office | Pothos
  • STYLECASTER I Best Plants to Take to the Office | Spider Plant
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share