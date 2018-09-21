9 Adorable Office Plants that Will Chic up Any Workspace

There’s no greater love than that between a person and their houseplant. OK, there are plenty of greater loves—but our society’s infatuation with plants is very real.

Whether people are burying themselves in a forest of potted foliage for Instagram or making plans to visit their local garden center the way they used to make plans for brunch with friends, it’s hard to find people who haven’t begun adding greenery to their life.

But some of us are so focused on making our homes plant-filled paradises that we’ve wholly neglected our offices—which deserve their fair share of plants, as well.

When we’re spending 40 or more hours a week in a place, the least we can do is make it feel a little bit like home, right? Or if not home, at least a place you can look forward to on a Monday (because your plant babies need watering, obviously).

Ready to infuse your workspace with serious life—plant-life, that is? Whether you’re a master gardener or you can’t seem to keep a plastic plant from wilting, you’re sure to find at least one new plant you can keep alive in the following list.

Here, nine of the best office plants for any level of ability. (And yes, they’ve been vetted for how much light they need. We’ve got you.)

Originally posted on SheKnows.