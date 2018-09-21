9 Adorable Office Plants that Will Chic up Any Workspace

There’s no greater love than that between a person and their houseplant. OK, there are plenty of greater loves—but our society’s infatuation with plants is very real.
Whether people are burying themselves in a forest of potted foliage for Instagram or making plans to visit their local garden center the way they used to make plans for brunch with friends, it’s hard to find people who haven’t begun adding greenery to their life.
But some of us are so focused on making our homes plant-filled paradises that we’ve wholly neglected our offices—which deserve their fair share of plants, as well.
When we’re spending 40 or more hours a week in a place, the least we can do is make it feel a little bit like home, right? Or if not home, at least a place you can look forward to on a Monday (because your plant babies need watering, obviously).
Ready to infuse your workspace with serious life—plant-life, that is? Whether you’re a master gardener or you can’t seem to keep a plastic plant from wilting, you’re sure to find at least one new plant you can keep alive in the following list.
Here, nine of the best office plants for any level of ability. (And yes, they’ve been vetted for how much light they need. We’ve got you.)
Snake Plant
Snake plants, or Sansevieria, do well when you half-neglect them, letting the soil go dry between waterings. They're quite happy in indirect light, which makes them an office must-have.
Rubber Tree Plant
If you're interested in a fast-growing plant that is like a miniature tree, the rubber tree plant is a good option. It needs bright, indirect light, so make sure the space in your office is near a window. You only need to water it every seven to 10 days.
Parlor Palm
Perfectly happy in low-light conditions and relatively small, the parlor palm could be a nice choice for the office. You'll want to keep the soil moist, so check it often, especially if you live in a dry climate.
Chinese Evergreen
Happiest in medium- to low-light conditions, the Chinese evergreen is a super-easy plant for the office. Let it dry out a little between waterings and don't put it in the coldest part of your workspace—it likes to stay above 60 degrees F when possible.
ZZ Plant
The ZZ—for Zamioculcas Zamiifolia—plant does great in low light, and it doesn't even need to be watered every day. Water it every few days, and prune it as it grows, and it'll be a delightful addition to your professional space.
Aloe Vera
If your desk is near a window, aloe vera will be the office companion you've always wanted. These desert plants only need to be watered every three weeks or so and are otherwise unfussy.
Bamboo
It's difficult to find a hardier plant than bamboo, so folks who weren't born with a green thumb, listen up. This plant can live for quite a while in just water. It prefers bright, indirect sunlight but will make due with low light. For best results, if you're growing in water, change it out every week with filtered water.
Pothos
Another plant you can semi-neglect, pothos prefer to have their soil dry completely between waterings. If they're too thirsty, they'll start to droop, alerting you that they need attention. They thrive in low-light conditions.
Spider Plant
One of the most adaptable plants there is, spider plants only need to be watered every two weeks or so when they're almost completely dry. They like bright light, but they also do well in low-light conditions. Have a friend who wants a spider plant? You can easily make cuttings from the plant and start a new one.
