StyleCaster Office DIY: Get The Lowdown On Our Color Story!

When spring hits, we all have the temptation to put away our winter clothes, dust under our beds and look to warmer weather and sunny days spent lazing about outside our local coffee shop. But when it comes to your office? Let’s just say florescent lighting and industrial cubicles don’t always lend themselves to the giddy anticipation we feel the first time we can officially break out our flip-flops.

But change is good, and just because we can’t re-do our home away-from-home doesn’t mean we can’t spruce it up and add a little color into the mix. Enter our friends at Benjamin Moore. They wanted to help us with our color story, so they volunteered to hook us up with a color palette that exemplified both the bright and earthy elements spring brings to mind.

So with our cans of paint, brushes and office dog at the ready, we got to work sprucing up our space. And after about two-hundred spills and some serious debates over whether or not to add a stripe to our wall (BTW, stripe won out), the office looked brand spankin’ new and ready for the season.

Check out our office project in the slideshow above and tell us which color you’re ready to rock for spring!