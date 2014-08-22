Off-The-Shoulder Tops Are Having a Moment: 22 Outfits That Prove It

Fiesta-friendly fashion happened to have been one of Spring 2014′s freshest—and most unique—trends, with designers such as Rebecca Minkoff, Delpozo, and Christian Siriano showcasing billowing Mexico-themed pieces, most of which featured off-the-shoulder necklines. Naturally, the silhouette started show up in stores, on celebrities, and also has been worn by some of our favorite fashion bloggers.

Off-the-shoulder tops and dresses are undoubtedly sexy—they manage to show off an appropriate amount of skin and look flattering on every woman. Plus, they pair well with pretty much anything you have in your closet, from denim cutoffs and skinny jeans, to swingy midi skirts.

If you’re not sure how to style an off-the-shoulder neckline, you’re in the right place! We’ve gathered 22 perfect outfits that prove off-the-shoulder necklines are the new trend to try.