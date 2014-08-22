StyleCaster
Share

Off-The-Shoulder Tops Are Having a Moment: 22 Outfits That Prove It

What's hot
StyleCaster

Off-The-Shoulder Tops Are Having a Moment: 22 Outfits That Prove It

Kristen Bousquet
by
Off-The-Shoulder Tops Are Having a Moment: 22 Outfits That Prove It
22 Start slideshow

Fiesta-friendly fashion happened to have been one of Spring 2014′s freshest—and most unique—trends, with designers such as Rebecca Minkoff, Delpozo, and Christian Siriano showcasing billowing Mexico-themed pieces, most of which featured off-the-shoulder necklines. Naturally, the silhouette started show up in stores, on celebrities, and also has been worn by some of our favorite fashion bloggers.

MORE: 9 Fashion Choices That Could Get You Fired

Off-the-shoulder tops and dresses are undoubtedly sexy—they manage to show off an appropriate amount of skin and look flattering on every woman. Plus, they pair well with pretty much anything you have in your closet, from denim cutoffs and skinny jeans, to swingy midi skirts.

MORE: 12 Affordable Mexico-Inspired Pieces to Buy Now

If you’re not sure how to style an off-the-shoulder neckline, you’re in the right place! We’ve gathered 22 perfect outfits that prove off-the-shoulder necklines are the new trend to try.

 

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 22

Photo: Tuula Vintage

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Pretty Slick Chick

Photo: Layolah

Photo: Quality Rivets

Photo: Tuula Vintage

Photo: Styled by Sasha

Photo: Christy and the City

Photo: Class Is Internal

Photo: Lust for Life

Photo: Tuula Vintage

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: The Blonde Salad

Photo: Ivanarevic

Photo: Instagram/@sincerelyjules

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: The Sense Co

Photo: Tumblr/yard-of-girls

Photo: Trop Rouge

Photo: Styled With Glamour

Photo: Little Black Boots

Next slideshow starts in 10s

21 Amazing Dorm Room DIY Projects

21 Amazing Dorm Room DIY Projects
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share