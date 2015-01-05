Shop 14 Off-the-Shoulder Tops With Long Sleeves

Fashion girls know it’s no secret that shoulders are the new cleavage. The proof? Off-the-shoulder tops have been making the street style rounds for months.

We love the trend because it’s just so sexy, but in the most subtle way possible. You have to agree that there’s something undeniably chic about a slinky top or cozy knit that shrugs off a woman’s shoulder.

Although in most parts of the country, daily temperatures are charting like a bad sales report (i.e. way down), we’re still not ready to give up on the off-the-shoulder trend and thankfully, we don’t have to thanks to a number of labels churning out off-the-shoulder tops suitable for chilly weather.

Click through the slideshow to start shopping comfy knit sweaters that are made to show bare shoulders, lacy evening tops that baring décolletage rather than cleavage, and lots more.