StyleCaster
Share

Shop 14 Off-the-Shoulder Tops With Long Sleeves

What's hot
StyleCaster

Shop 14 Off-the-Shoulder Tops With Long Sleeves

by
Shop 14 Off-the-Shoulder Tops With Long Sleeves
14 Start slideshow

Fashion girls know it’s no secret that shoulders are the new cleavage. The proof? Off-the-shoulder tops have been making the street style rounds for months.

MORE: 30 Under-$50 Minimalist Pieces You Need

We love the trend because it’s just so sexy, but in the most subtle way possible. You have to agree that there’s something undeniably chic about a slinky top or cozy knit that shrugs off a woman’s shoulder.

Although in most parts of the country, daily temperatures are charting like a bad sales report (i.e. way down), we’re still not ready to give up on the off-the-shoulder trend and thankfully, we don’t have to thanks to a number of labels churning out off-the-shoulder tops suitable for chilly weather.

MORE: 20 Ways to Look Stylish in Winter Boots

Click through the slideshow to start shopping comfy knit sweaters that are made to show bare shoulders, lacy evening tops that baring décolletage rather than cleavage, and lots more.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 14

Satin Off-the-Shoulder Top, $355; Tibi

MLM Label Afar Off-the-Shoulder Top, $150; at Shopbop

Off-the-Shoulder Sweater, $25; at H&M

Long Sleeve Off-the-Shoulder Top, $53.05; at ASOS

Torn by Ronny Kobo Shirt, $218; at Intermix

Get Knotty Ivory Cropped Sweater, $62; at Pixie Market

Avery Off-the-Shoulder Top, $235, at Intermix

Clover Canyon Cotton Solids Off-the-Shoulder Top, $198; at Shopbop

Orphelita Off Shoulder Cosy Knit, $28.50; at Missguided

Tibi Arden Crepe Off-the-Shoulder Top, $295; at Net-a-Porter

Elsa Raglan Sleeve Off-the-Shoulder Dip Back Tunic, $20; at Boohoo

Week Day Off Shoulder Top, $56.85; at ASOS

Off-the-Shoulder Lace Top, $24.95; H&M

Off-the-Shoulder Tunic, $124; at 525 America

Next slideshow starts in 10s

30 Perfect Pinstripe Outfits

30 Perfect Pinstripe Outfits
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share