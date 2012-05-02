Smell Ya Later: Odin Blends Scent With Design At New Pop-Up Shop

High-end men’s boutique Odin (ladies may be more familiar with the female counterpart, Pas de Deux) opened a pop-up shop yesterday in New York City, that will only carry their unisex fragrances and candles, and nothing else.

This is the first Odin pop-up shop of its kind and by teaming up with Snarkitecture, an art and design practice known for their imaginative use of space, Odin made this pop-up just as much about the shopping experience as it is about selling the line of candles and unisex fragrances.

For the Odin pop-up, the Snarkitecture team played off of the fragrances’ minimalist, black packaging, creating a white space that includes a sculpture made up of plaster molds of fragrance bottles at the shop’s center. And if the amazing design isn’t enough of a reason to check it out, you can also be sure that the place will smell great. #Truth.

The line on sale consists of six fragrances (retailing for $125 each) and four candles (retailing for $65 each). Be sure to check out all the sweet-smelling goodies over at 330 East 11th Street in New York City’s East Village ‘hood from now till mid-June.

The pop-up shop will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m daily and will run for six weeks, so mark the dates on your calendar and go before this pop-up pops down!