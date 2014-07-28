Who is Odeya Rush? 5 Things to Know About the Stylish Rising Star

You might not be familiar with the name Odeya Rush just yet, but the 17-year-old newcomer is set to appear in one of the year’s biggest films—”The Giver”—alongside heavyweights Meryl Streep and Jeff Bridges.

Based on Lois Lowry’s 1993 dystopian YA novel, the movie is expected to skyrocket to “Hunger Games”-like proportion, in turn likely catapulting it’s lesser-known stars to instant fame. The press is already kicking off for the “The Giver,” and we’ve been noticing Rush—who looks a bit like a cross between Marion Cotillard and Mila Kunis—making a number of red carpets and event appearances looking every inch a rising star. In the interest of keeping you ahead of the game, read on for 5 things to know about Odeya Rush!

1. She was born in Israel.

Rush was was born in Haifa, Israel, but moved to Alabama when she was nine years old, followed by stints in New Jersey and Los Angeles, where she lives now. Fun fact: Odeya has six brothers and two sets are twins!

2. “The Giver” isn’t her first role …

In addition to commercials, Rush has quite a few credits to name including getting nominated for a Young Artist Award nomination for her role in the 2012 movie “The Odd Life of Timothy Green,” and appearences on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and “Law and Order: SVU.”

3. …And certainly won’t be her last.

According to IMDB, Rush is set to play a young Mary, mother of Christ in “Mary,” as well as star in the big-screen adaptation of “Goosebumps,” based on R.L. Stine’s YA horror series.

4. Her unique name has a unique meaning.

“I’m Jewish [and] … it’s from the [Old Testament]…. [My parents] thought of many other names, but they couldn’t exactly agree. My dad just opened the book and the first sentence he saw, it was in Hebrew… My name, Odeya, means “Thank God.” So that’s where they found it,” Rush told the Sun Sentinel in 2012.

5. She’s became tight with Taylor Swift.

Yes, we know that Taylor Swift has a new BFF almost every day, but this bond is justified: Swift also stars in the “The Giver.” “We became really close,” Rush told MTV at ComicCon over the weekend. “Now she’s like an older sister. She’s so talented.”