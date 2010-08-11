Oddest Celebrity Endorsement Deals That Make Us Go ‘Huh’?

When celebrities arent busy with their day jobs you know, actually acting, singing or performing you can probably find them whoring out the latest it product. Celebrity endorsement deals are not a new phenomenon. For as long as advertising has existed, celebs have been getting paid the big bucks to represent various brands. In fact, youd be hard pressed to find a single celebrity who doesnt have an endorsement deal or two on their roster. And if theyre anything of a Kim Kardashian type, it’s likely that their number of endorsements is well into the double digits.

Dont get us wrong, getting paid millions of dollars to pretend you use a product doesnt sound like a bad gig, but there are those occasional ads and alignments that just beg the question, what were they thinking? Take a look at our roundup of the most offbeat celebrity endorsement deals out there.

Ozzy Osbourne – I Cant Believe It’s Not Butter

Maybe its just us, but when we think about baking, the prince of darkness in the kitchen might be the last things to pop into our heads. With that said, it seems very odd that I Cant Believe Its Not Butter would choose Ozzy Osbourne to star in a commercial about cupcakes. He should probably just stick to the whole aging rock star thing.

Ben Stiller Chu Hi (A Japanese mixed drink commercial)

We bet Ben Stiller never thought people in the U.S. would see this commercial when he decided to take this deal. Lucky for us, YouTube gives us access to every embarrassing celeb moment, including this ad for the Japanese alcoholic mixed drink, Chu Hi.

Lindsay Lohan Fornarina

If you think about the many career mistakes Lindsay Lohan has made, this one actually doesnt seem that bad in the grand scheme of things. In fact, this commercial for Fornarina was probably the most entertaining thing Lohan has filmed in recent years plus it utilizes her full range of vocabulary. Not to mention, she probably made a nice chunk of change for it.

David Beckham Sharpie Markers

David Beckham is by no means a stranger to endorsement deals. When hes not playing soccer, which seems to be a whole lot of the time lately, he is usually getting paid millions to appear half naked on a billboard. Were used to seeing him in ads for Armani underwear, so it was strange to see him fully clothed in this TV spot promoting Sharpie marker pens.

Paris Hilton Fila

When we think of athletic people, Paris Hilton is probably the last person that comes to mind. Wouldnt it have been a lot smarter for Fila to get an actual athlete to help promote their brand? Heres an idea maybe they shouldve hired David Beckham and Sharpie shouldve hired Paris. Then again, writing doesn’t seem like Hilton’s forte either.

Justin Timberlake McDonald’s

Some would call Timberlake a sellout for participating in this endorsement deal with McDonalds, but we would call him a smart businessman. His recording and video for the single, “Im Lovin It” earned JT a cool $6 million. Even with all that money, he still told Britains GQ, I regret the McDonalds deal. We would have to agree that it’s probably Timberlakes worst song to date. After all, when you’ve got a song track “Sexy Back,” there’s really no contest.

50 Cent 50 Cent Condoms



50 Cent. Photo: Jim Spellman, WireImage



Usually when we think of a bad endorsement, its because the brand doesnt seem to match the celebrity, but in this case, we cant think of a better match. With the amount of illicit sex that 50 Cent raps about in his songs, we think its great that he tried to promote safe sex. Unfortunately, his line of condoms never took off but it was a great idea in theory.

Jamie Lee Curtis Activia Yogurt

We know that the lives of most celebrities are like an open book, but there are some personal details that should really remain personal. Were all for a healthy digestive system, but do we really need to know how regular Jamie Lee Curtis is? This is definitely one for the celebrity TMI books.

O.J. Simpson Hertz Rent-a-Car

O.J. Simpson is probably the last person any brand would want representing them, so it comes as no shock that Hertz dropped O.J. as soon as reports of domestic abuse started to arise in the early ’90s. The split could not have come a moment too soon, because we all know what came next for Simpson. We find it ironic that someone involved in a high speed police chase once represented a car rental company.

Tiger Woods Nike

As if Tiger Woods wasnt already giving people enough to talk about, the golfer-turned-sex-scandal decided it would be a good idea to film this very strange Nike commercial. The ad, which really doesnt have much to do with Nike, shows Woods creepily staring into the camera while his dads voice plays in the background. Um, we thought you were supposed to lay low after a sex scandal, not give people more to talk about?

The Flintstones Winston Cigarette

This one takes the cake for odd endorsement pairings. We understand that it was the 60s and people may not have been as enlightened about the harmful effects of tobacco as they are now, but cartoon characters promoting cigarettes is always wrong (and strange), no matter what decade.

