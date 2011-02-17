Odd Molly Presentation Toasts To Style And Swedes

Swedish brand Odd Molly debuted their Fall/Winter 2011 Collection at Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week last night at Lincoln Center. This season saw the Scandinavian brand create looks around their idea of the feminine world traveller one who’s preferred mode of transportation are gypsy caravans or husky dog sleigh rides as opposed to more modern options such as transatlantic jumbo jets or high speed trains.

Odd Molly kept in line with their usual style this season, continuing the tradition of their classic boho aesthetic with the use of soft fabrics and knits in the collection, as well as the uber femme detailing on the clothes themselves.

The presentation was wall-to-wall packed with industry insiders, members of the press, and groups of amazingly good-looking Swedish people. DJ-slash-model (and former StyleCaster Cover Girl) Alexandra Richards was hired to throw down on the wheels of steel, adding a bit of a rock and roll edge to the event.

Guests at the presentation not only were crowding around the models positioned at almost every point in the room, but around the bar in front of a massive rose bush wall to get a sip of Fashion Week’s most coveted boisson, a glass of Kim Crawford wine. Just about everyone at the event was seen sporting a Odd Molly gift bag in one hand and a glass of Kim Crawford wine in the other. Even Alexandra Richards and Odd Molly designer Per Holknekt couldn’t stay away from the stuff!

Browse through the photos in the slideshow above and lets us know who was the best at rocking the hottest NYFW accessory, a glass of Kim Crawford wine, in the comments section below!