Odd Molly Presentation Toasts To Style And Swedes

Odd Molly Presentation Toasts To Style And Swedes

Odd Molly Presentation Toasts To Style And Swedes
Swedish brand Odd Molly debuted their Fall/Winter 2011 Collection at Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week last night at Lincoln Center. This season saw the Scandinavian brand create looks around their idea of the feminine world traveller one who’s preferred mode of transportation are gypsy caravans or husky dog sleigh rides as opposed to more modern options such as transatlantic jumbo jets or high speed trains.

Odd Molly kept in line with their usual style this season, continuing the tradition of their classic boho aesthetic with the use of soft fabrics and knits in the collection, as well as the uber femme detailing on the clothes themselves.

The presentation was wall-to-wall packed with industry insiders, members of the press, and groups of amazingly good-looking Swedish people. DJ-slash-model (and former StyleCaster Cover Girl) Alexandra Richards was hired to throw down on the wheels of steel, adding a bit of a rock and roll edge to the event.

Guests at the presentation not only were crowding around the models positioned at almost every point in the room, but around the bar in front of a massive rose bush wall. Even Alexandra Richards and Odd Molly designer Per Holknekt couldn't stay away from the stuff!

Browse through the photos in the slideshow above.

1 of 17

Odd Molly designer Per Holknekt celebrates the debut of the Fall/Winter 2011 collection with a glass of Kim Crawford wine

Kim Crawford wines were served to all the fashionable guests at last night's presentation

FACT: A glass of Kim Crawford wine is an essential NYFW accessory

Guests at the presentation toast to style with Kim Crawford wines

Sweden  the land where no ugly people exist

Wondering where these ladies are from? Hint: IKEA and meatballs

DJ-slash-model Alexandra Richards enjoying some Kim Crawford wine while behind the decks

