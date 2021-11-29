Amazon Is Giving Away Free Money With This Cyber Monday Purchase—Get the Deal Before It’s Too Late

If you love free money as much as we do (who doesn’t?), you may want to know about Oculus’ Cyber Monday 2021 deal that gives customers a free—yes, free—$50 with a purchase of the brand’s new and well-reviewed, Oculus Quest 2.

So how can one score Oculus’ Cyber Monday 2021 deal? Read on ahead for how to snag the Oculus Quest 2 (and a free $50) for Cyber Monday before it’s too late. Plus, find out another, easy way to snag a free $5 this Cyber Monday because, hey, money is money.

Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday Deal: $50 free Amazon credit

Who doesn’t like free money? For Cyber Monday 2021, customers can receive a free—yes, free—$50 Amazon credit if they purchase an Oculus Quest 2. The device—which costs $299—has a deal from now until November 29, 2021 (Cyber Monday), where customers can receive a free $50 Amazon credit (that they can use on anything they want) if they use the code OCULUS50 at checkout. The free credit will be sent to the email associated with the Amazon account within 24 hours of the shipment.

If you don’t know what the Oculus Quest 2 is, one of Oculus’ newest virtual reality headsets. Compared to previous Oculus headsets, the Oculus Quest 2 has the highest-resolution display and the fastest processor, while offering the same features (and more) as its predecessors. Those features include an immersive entertainment library that invites users to sit front row at concerts, put themselves in the middle of groundbreaking films and attend exclusive events that only Oculus users are invited to. And if you’ve never used a virtual reality headset before, don’t be scared. The Oculus Quest 2′ easy setup—which can be connected to one’s smart phone—is fast and simple. All you need is WiFi and the free Oculus app. With 50 percent more pixels than previous versions, the Oculus Quest 2—and the free (!!!) $50 Amazon credit that comes with it—is a must-have this holiday season. Buy it for yourself (or someone else) this Cyber Monday. Below are step-by-step instructions on how to score the Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday 2021 deal before it’s too late.

Visit the Oculus Quest 2 page on Amazon Add the item to your cart Enter OCULUS50 at checkout and finalize your purchase Check your inbox within 24 hours after the item is shipped for a free $50 Amazon credit

Prime Video Cyber Monday 2021 deal: $5 free Amazon credit

Another way to get free money this Thanksgiving is from Amazon Prime Video’s Cyber Monday 2021 deal, gives users a free $5 Amazon credit if they subscribe to Prime Video and watch any movie or TV show episode on the service. Subscribers who already have a Prime Video account can also receive the $5 Amazon credit. After streaming the movie or TV show episode, the $5 credit will be sent to the email associated with the Prime Video account. The $5 credit will expire within 14 days of the email.

If you don’t have a Prime Video account, the service offers a 30-day free trial. The free trial comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial and score Amazon Prime Video’s Cyber Monday 2021 deal.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Enter your information and payment method, and create an account Visit Amazon Prime Video’s Cyber Monday 2021 deal page and click “Browse Prime Video” Watch any movie or TV show episode included with Prime Video Check your email for the $5 Amazon credit

