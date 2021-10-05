I Shop Online For a Living & These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying In October

Scroll To See More Images

There is no greater month than October. Do I believe this because I was born this month? Partially. But, there are so many more reasons why this month is so much better than all the rest. It’s the time of year when the air gets crisper, the leaves start changing, and the fashion hits its peak. Don’t try to tell me that fall fashion is inferior to any of the other seasons, I will simply tell you that you are wrong. Now that I’ve introduced myself in possibly the most aggressive way possible, let me clue you in on a few more things about me. I write shopping content for a living. What does this mean? I peruse the internet and talk with brands all day every day to write content about everything from halloween costume trends to sex toy advent calendars.

I’m constantly online and clued into the best deals, best brands, and best buys. My job is to help you all spend wisely and effectively. One helpful way to do this is to be as honest as possible about what I, a shopping editor, am actually buying. Last month was all about getting into the cozy fall vibes, but this month it’s about living them out to the fullest.

The items in my cart this month include comfy loungewear, a multi-use nightgown, and the best anti-aging item around (that you would never know has skin-saving affects). Nothing I’m buying is more than $TK, and the goodies start at just $TK. Can you tell I like to save my hard-earned money?

Below, check out the items I’m buying this October. Add them to your own carts or use them as inspo. Either way, I hope it helps you have the best Libra season possible.

New Balance 57/40 Sneaker

I might not look like it, but I’m a bit of a sneakerhead—I owe my love of shoe to Sole Classics, the best fashionable sneaker store ever created (that I go to whenever I visit my family in Columbus, Ohio). The store introduced me to my passion for New Balance. No other brand does chunky shoes quite like them, and these ones are everything you could ever want to finish off a fall fit. The subtle tone, highlighted logo, and enhanced lining make it far superior to any type of Air Force 1s you might be considering. Plus, you won’t match half the people on the street when you wear these out.

Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt

Are you questioning your trust in me now that I included a basic men’s sweatshirt in this roundup? That’s fair. But hear me out. These start at just $5 on Amazon and are perfect for layering. I put a collared white shirt under this for a preppy vibe, or add a shacket on top of it for something a bit more robust (and warm). If you’re feeling yourself and want to do a little DIY, toss some bleach across it to dye it for a punk-rock look.

Alpyn Beauty PlantGenius Melt Moisturizer

Is $60 for moisturizer expensive? Yes. But, after speaking to the brand’s creator (for another soon-to-come story), I’m sure it’ll be worth it. This is made from ingredients that grow outside and aren’t touched my chemicals or GMOs. The all-natural moisturizer has skin-soothing ingredients like Bakuchiol that firm skin and give it that hard-to-achieve bounce at the same time.

Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie

There’s no season quite like beanie season, and nobody makes them as high-quality as Carhartt. You can shop a bunch of different colors at places like Amazon and use these as accessories or shields (depending on how your hair is looking that day).

Camila Coelho Raquelle Pants

Every person deserves a pair of hot pants, and these will be mine. I started checking out Revolve after we did our cover story on Camila Coelho, the iconic designer and influencer behind some of the store’s hottest looks. When I found these, I knew that they’d be a birthday present from me to me.

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier

Speaking of hot pants, it’s a scientific fact that every hot person experiences sinus issues when the weather changes (trust me on this one). And, after interviewing a bunch of skincare experts over the years and hearing about how incredible sleeping next to a humidifier is for aging skin, I’ll be keeping this best-seller close by at all times.

Lace Affair Chemise

I’ve been looking for a vintage-looking nightgown that I can wear out for a long, long time. It wasn’t until I was checking out Wacoal’s extremely comfy bras that I unexpectedly found the exact look I desired. This is silky, sexy, and gives major Olivia Rodrigo vibes. Everything you could possibly want.

Coach Swinger 20 With Quilting

No mom-loved brand has had quite as powerful as a resurgence as Coach. Ever since the Pillow Tabby went viral on TikTok, this brand has been back on everyone’s radar. This fall bag gives similar vibes as the Tabby, and is compact enough to be carried around with you everywhere.

Anecdote Autumn Glass Candle

If you thought I was about to get away with doing a fall shopping roundup without including a candle, you’re sorely mistaken. This one looks as good as it smells, and makes me feel rich. Need I say more?

The Comfy Wearable Blanket

Listen, there are some days when I don’t want to move from my couch or bed, and that’s called self-care. When those days come up, I’ll be wearing this blanket sweatshirt, AKA the best invention since the wheel.