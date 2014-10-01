October Mood Board: 13 Things That Are Inspiring Us This Month

A new month is here, and our editorial team has been injected with all sorts of fall inspiration, making it the perfect time for the next installment of our Mood Board series.

Our interests are varied—from pop culture and music to the arts, interior design, and (of course!) fashion. Here, we’ve highlighted 13 things our editors are ecstatic about this month. Take a look, and let us know: What’s your October inspiration?

1. Varsity Sweatshirts

We’ve already extolled the virtues of schoolgirl-inspired outfits, but if you aren’t the type to pull out the plaid skirt you can always channel the look of a high school athlete. This sweatshirt by Local Heroes does just that with its rugby stripes and letterman-inspired monogram.

2. Round Sunglasses

A new season means a new shade silhouette, so put away those cateye lenses and opt for something circular. Round frames are a quirky way to offset (and edge up) your oversized sweaters, and the style looks good on every face shape. Try this pair by Hardward LDN, recently spotted on supermodel stunner Joan Smalls.

3. “Scandal” Season 4

GLADIATORS unite! Olivia Pope is back and with her come so many new scandals. Will Fitz and Olivia get back together? Will he stop hating Quinn? Is Portia de Rossi‘s new character going to last more than a few episodes? What kind of pantsuits will Kerry Washington wear? So many things to talk about with the Twitter crazed show — including these 20 facts that you may not have already known.

4. Plum Nails

Bright summer nails are fun, but we’re ready to tune into our darker sides with deep plums, greens, berries, greys, and blacks. Don’t know which shade is best for your skin tone? The ladies over at our sister site Daily Makeover will guide you every step of the way with their fall nail color chart.

5. Knit Sweater and Leather Pants Combos

Our go to fall style pairing is one of our favorite things about the changing weather. Try every style of oversized cozy knit sweater and pair it with some sleek leather pants, faux or real, for an every occasion look that says elegant yet comfortable.

6. Pumpkin Spice everything

It’s not for everyone, but there’s no denying that pumpkin spice is infused into absolutely everything this time of year. From lattes to scented lotion, to desserts, the toasty, rich flavor puts us in the mood to curl up and enjoy the chillier temperatures.

7. Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Thinking Pink and spreading the word about Breast Cancer Awareness comes to a peak in October — you can help support the cause by buying into one of hundreds of different types of charities. One of the prettiest BCRF supporting products we’ve found are these Dina Mackney watermelon tourmaline and sterling silver earrings, where 25% of every purchase goes to the American Breast Cancer Foundation.

8. “Gone Girl “

Gillian Flynn‘s addictive best-selling novel comes to life on the big screen in this buzzy adaptation starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. The preview alone holds enough mystery and intrigue to get us in the mood.

9. Slip-on Sneakers

The sneaker trend continues to dominate street style star wardrobes, so trade in your light summer kicks for a set of fall-appropriate slip on styles that come in tweed, felt, or pony hair. We love this green pair by Stella McCartney.

10. Taylor Swift’s New Album, 1989

While her insanely popular and catchy single taking over the YouTube lip sync category, we admittedly can’t stop listening to Shake it Off. The newly crowned “Best Dressed” pop princess debuts her new album this month, and we can’t wait to hear about her latest heartbreaks over catchy melodies.

11. Felt Hats

The weather has chilled enough to bust out your wide brimmed hats! Whether you prefer your fall hat oversized or skinny, felt has the wonderful property of staying pulled down onto your hair. Try this simple style from Urban Outfitters.

12. Halloween

Fashion’s favorite (and yummiest) holiday has finally arrived and we’ve got tons of ideas coming your way. Whether you go all out with your makeup or put your outfit together totally last minute, stay tuned all month for your perfect costume idea.

13. Luxe Scented Candles

A chill is in the air and with it should go a rich, delicious scent. Swap out your “linen” and “summer breeze” candles for something rich, dark, and opulent. This plum colored one from Barney’s by Aedes ds Venustas is the perfect shade for the season.