Your October Horoscope Is Filled With Intensity—Blame it On Mars Retrograde & an Eclipse

Scroll To See More Images

Dive into the goth beauty of spooky season, because your October 2022 horoscope makes for a thrilling tale. It all begins on a high note, when Venus—planet of love and friendship—forms an opposition with Jupiter in Aries and enhances the level of passion in your life and brings your attention to the beauty of your surroundings. Make no mistake—the month begins on a breathtaking note. As Anne of Green Gables once said: “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”

You have even more to look forward to than you may realize, because the infamous Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo. This will make it easier to plan ahead, start new projects and get organized, as this retrograde encouraged you to go back to the drawing board. However, you can expect a few retrograde-related aftershocks until October 16, when the post-shadow period finally reaches its expiration date. Pluto—planet of death and rebirth—will also turn around on October 8, bringing its six-month-long retrograde to an end. As it stations direct at 26 degrees Capricorn, you may feel as though a power struggle is shifting, shining a light on ulterior motivates you may not have been aware of.

A full moon in Aries will blast through the sky on October 9 at 4:54 p.m. ET, bringing your attention to what motivates you and activates your desire to compete. You may feel as though you’ve reached the end of a race, shining a light on what drives your ego. However, as chatty Mercury enters harmonious and cooperative Libra on October 10, keep in mind that there’s always room for everyone at the finish line.

As Venus enters dark, brooding and otherworldly Scorpio on October 23, it could downright transform both your relationships and your finances. After all, Scorpio is a zodiac sign of extremes and they are either fully committed or completely disinterested. This is a powerful time to make an emotional or financial investment, as Scorpio is always interested in longterm growth.

“ A solar eclipse in Scorpio takes place on October 25 & Mars retrograde begins on October 30. ”

As the sun enters Scorpio later that same day, spooky season will reach new heights, highlighting the taboo and macabre beauty of the eighth sign in the zodiac wheel. Don’t be afraid of the unknown, as Scorpio season always brings deeply buried truths to the surface. Known for its intensity, you can expect the energy to really ramp up once a solar eclipse takes place on October 25 (at exactly at 2 degrees Scorpio). This could provoke a series of unexpected and life-altering changes, especially if you happen to be a fixed zodiac sign (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio or Aquarius). All you can do is let the chips fall where they may and have faith that you’re on your way to your destiny.

You’ll notice another major energetic shift begin to unfold on October 28, when Jupiter retrograde re-enters Pisces for the second time this year. Because Jupiter rules over spiritual and imaginative Pisces, you can expect your heart to expand and your dreamworld to become more vivid. Look back to what your life looked like during the months of April and May 2022, because some of those themes may once again be at play.

Although October is teeming with beauty and magic, let’s not forget this time of year is known as “spooky season” for a reason. Mercury enters obsessive and investigative Scorpio on October 29, deepening your interest in dark and twisted subjects and setting you up for a Halloween that is both terrifying and fascinating. And as Mars—planet of conflict—stations retrograde in ghosty Gemini on October 30, voices may begin to gossip!

Here’s what your October 2022 horoscope has to say about the month ahead, according to your sun sign and/or rising sign:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Month

Aries

When Mars—your ruling planet—stations retrograde in your third house of communication on October 30, you may be forced to reconsider the way you’re getting your point across. Read your full Aries horoscope here.

Taurus

As Venus—your ruling planet—enters your seventh house of partnerships on October 23, you can expect both your social life and your love life to ramp up with energy. Read your full Taurus horoscope here.

Gemini

As Mercury opposes Jupiter in your 11th house of hopes and dreams on October 12, you may be coming to terms with your vision for the future. Some may call your ideas impossible; some may find them ambitious. Read your full Gemini horoscope here.

Cancer

By October 25, a solar eclipse in Scorpio could mark a significant turning point in your love life. It could even be the spark that lights a creative fire. Read your full Cancer horoscope here.

Leo

As Mars stations retrograde in your 11th house of hopes and dreams on October 30, you may find yourself questioning what you truly want in life. Read your full Leo horoscope here.

Virgo

On October 2, Mercury retrograde will come to an end, stationing direct in your first house of the self. Breathe a sigh of relief, because your universe is about to feel way less confusing! Read your full Virgo horoscope here.

Libra

On October 9, a full moon in Aries will shine a light on your seventh house of allies and enemies, which could cause your perception of someone in your life to shift. Read your full Libra horoscope here.

Scorpio

Your love life is about to get interesting as Jupiter retrogrades back into your fifth house of crushes and flirtations on October 28. This could also inspire you to reconnect with old art projects and creative endeavors. Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.

Sagittarius

However, as Mars retrograde begins on October 30, you’re learning a lot about how to navigate conflict and solve problems without acting on your first impulse. Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.

Capricorn

As Jupiter retrograde re-enters your third house of communication and local news on October 28, it may start feeling as though you’re starting more conversations than you can keep up with. Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.

Aquarius

As a solar eclipse in Scorpio causes a domino-effect of change that begins on October 25, you may find that your career is taking you down a path you never expected to take. Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.

Pisces

With Jupiter gracing your first house of the self once again, you may find yourself reflecting on your own inner growth and remembering everything that brings you a deeper sense of confidence. Read your full Pisces horoscope here.