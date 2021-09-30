Your October Horoscope Is Chock-Full Of Tricks And Treats

Scroll To See More Images

October has arrived and it’s officially Libra season, baby! Your relationships are the main focus of your October 2021 horoscope, so let love lead the way. Mercury will be retrograde, which may dredge up unfinished business from your past, but it will also give you a chance to gain closure with ex-lovers, reconnect with old friends and work on your ability to navigate diplomacy. There’s a lot going on besides Halloween, folks.

The month starts off strong with a New Moon in Libra on October 6, encouraging you to put your best foot forward in your social life and your love life. Choose relationships that bring out the very best in you! These relationships will also embrace a shift by October 7, when Venus enters free-spirited Sagittarius, a fire sign that would rather not be tied down.

If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to date around. If you’re in a relationship, you might feel like embarking on an adventure together and seeing the world to shake things up! However, by October 9, your true feelings may be difficult to avoid as Mercury joins forces with Mars, infusing conversations with extra passion. Remember, your words have the power to leave a lasting mark.

Luckily, the intensity will become easier to navigate by October 15. The sun in Libra will form a trine with expansive and optimistic Jupiter, which will bring our your self-confidence and your ability to lift up a room. And once Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 18, everything will begin feeling less complicated! You’ll feel a beautiful shift in the air that will make it easier to connect with others and focus on future projects.

Libra season will end with a blast, because on October 20, a full moon in courageous and competitive Aries will light a fire in the sky. This full moon will reveal what you care about most and what you’re willing to fight for with every fiber of your being. Just remember to think before doing something reckless!

On October 26, the sun will enter sexy, smoldering and hardcore Scorpio, bringing out your inner witch. This mystical season will help you tap into a dormant source of power. After all, Scorpio is the zodiac sign of creation, destruction and ultimately, transformation.

As the month comes to a close, the cosmos will test your patience and your inner strength. As Venus squares off with Neptune on October 26, you may feel confused about where your relationships are going and equally unsure of where your finances stand. Try not to make any major decisions until Neptune’s fog dissipates!

And by October 30, the sun in Scorpio will square off with no-nonsense Saturn, which could make you feel even more critical and hard on yourself than usual. Saturn can encourage you to make more mature decisions, but remember to have compassion for yourself in the process. Especially with Halloween on the horizon!

Read on for a peek at how each zodiac sign will handle

Aries

The month begins with a new moon in your seventh house of partnerships on October 6. This new moon is encouraging you to take stock of where your relationships currently stand and how you can strengthen them. Communication and compromise are key, but so is finding the strength to let go of patterns that have been holding your relationships back. Read your full Aries horoscope here.

Taurus

October is here and it’s time to get your sh*t together. On October 6, a new moon will activate your sixth house of work and health, revealing the ways your habits may or may not be serving your best interests. Read your full Taurus horoscope here.

Gemini

On October 5, a new moon will rush through your fifth house of fun and self-expression. This new moon is about letting go of your fear of criticism as you embrace your artistic side. Creating art isn’t about being perfect, because being creative is the most human thing you can do. Read your full Gemini horoscope here.

Cancer

As a new moon lights a candle in your fourth house of home and family, you may feel like returning to your roots and reconnecting with what reminds you of who you are and where you come from. Read your full Cancer horoscope here.

Leo

On October 6, a new moon will surge through your third house of communication, encouraging you to embrace your inner voice, redirect your thoughts and study new topics. Get ready for mind-blowing conversations that teach you something new! Read your full Leo horoscope here.

Virgo

On October 6, a new moon will plant a seed in your second house of luxury and self-esteem. Use this energy to set financial goals and decipher the difference between what you want and what you need. Read your full Virgo horoscope here.

Libra

It’s the most wonderful time of the year (if you’re a Libra)! With a new moon in Libra sending beautiful vibrations throughout your life as of October 6, you’re beginning the month with a strong desire to improve yourself and let go of all the baggage that’s been holding you back. Read your full Libra horoscope here.

Scorpio

You may feel incredibly introverted as this month begins—on October 6, a new moon will sparkle in your 12th house of the subconscious, bringing hidden feelings to the surface and helping you let go of your ego. Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.

Sagittarius

As a new moon blasts through your 11th house of community efforts, you may feel called to work with like-minded people and make the world a better place in some way. Don’t underestimate your ability to make a powerful difference! Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.

Capricorn

When the new moon takes place on October 6, it will activate your 10th house of reputation and social status, encouraging you to climb the ladder in whatever field you desire. Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.

Aquarius

On October 6, a new moon will rise in your ninth house of spontaneity and freedom, inspiring you to break free from the monotony and shake things up. You’re feeling more open-minded this month, so create memories and try seeing things from a new perspective! Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.

Pisces

On October 6, a new moon will strike flint in your eighth house of transformation, prompting you to create space for something new while you sever ties with what’s been holding you back. Read your full Pisces horoscope here.