Your October Horoscope Is Here—& Yes, Mercury Retrograde Is Coming

Prepare to swoon, because October begins with the sun in Libra, radiating romance, beauty and charisma all throughout the cosmos. Libra may be known as a light-hearted and carefree zodiac sign, but your October 2020 horoscope proves we’ve all got another thing coming. Not only is Mars retrograde still churning out frustrating surprises this month, but the cosmos are starting October off strong with a full moon in competitive Aries blasting through the universe on October 1. This only intensifies the already volatile and unpredictable energy, proving this October is not to be trifled with! Still, let’s not forget that new moons are just as important as full moons. You’ll understand the deepest meaning of Libra when a new moon in Libra dawns on October 16. Since Libra is a cardinal sign, it is one of the go-getters of the zodiac, pushing you to overcome obstacles and fight for what you want. Don’t let this new moon be any different! Let it be the beginning of a powerful chapter in your life. Since Libra is ruled by Venus—planet of love—you’ll feel this planet’s flirtatious and luxurious vibes intensely this month. Your desire to be of service to others will increase when Venus enters Virgo on October 2, encouraging you to lend a helping hand, organize your aesthetic and follow a new and improved self-care routine! When Venus enters its home sign of Libra on October 27, your heart will be set on improving your one-on-one relationships and finding the courage to finally ask your crush out. Don’t worry, you’ve got this! October always has a few tricks up its sleeve, but this year, it’s really not pulling any punches. Pluto—planet of transformation and hidden power—stations direct on October 4, inspiring you to sever ties with what’s no longer working for you and embrace the processes of creation and destruction. On October 13, messenger Mercury will also station retrograde in dark, secretive and obsessive Scorpio, inviting exes from relationships past and encouraging late night texts you wish you could take back. Don’t fall prey to temptation and remember to keep moving forward instead of dwelling on the past and what could have been. During Mercury retrograde, expect secrets to spill, an overload of miscommunication and emotional hangups galore, destined to confuse the heck out of you. When Scorpio season begins on October 22, you may find yourself drifting back into the past yet again as Mercury retrograde gains intensity, drifting backwards and re-entering the sign of Libra on October 27. How will this story unfold? Just wait and see! Last but certainly not least, a full moon in grounded Taurus takes place on Halloween, aka October 31 (because seriously, how else would you want October to end?). Since this is the second full moon within the same month, it’s also called a blue moon. You better tap into your inner witch and celebrate Halloween 2020 in style—astrology demands it! Read on for a peek at how each zodiac sign will handle October, and follow the link to your full monthly horoscope below.

Aries

There’s no harm in being a little selfish when the full moon in Aries sends you so much power on October 1. You’re coming to terms with who you are, tapping into what motivates you and embracing the purest form of your identity. Read your full Aries horoscope here.

Taurus

Being empathetic and understanding will serve you well, especially when Mercury retrogrades in your seventh house of partnerships on October 13. This may create a disconnect between you and someone you care about, highlighting problems that need to be addressed. Read your full Taurus horoscope here.

Gemini

When a full moon activates your 11th house of community on October 1, you’ll feel like sharing your inner beauty with everyone you care about. By loving yourself, you’re learning how to love others on a more authentic, genuine level too. Read your full Gemini horoscope here.

Cancer

This month, you’re proving what a successful business mogul you can be, Cancer. When a full moon brings power to your 10th house of career on October 1, it sends you a revelation about your chosen path, pushing you to fight even harder to achieve your dreams. Read your full Cancer horoscope here.

Leo

The sun is in your third house of communication until October 22, sending power to your voice and tapping into your desire for stimulating conversation. Not only do you want to speak your mind, but you want to learn from others in the process. Read your full Leo horoscope here.

Virgo

When a full moon activates your intimate eighth house of transformation on October 1, it may be time to make the bold decision to say “goodbye” to what’s no longer working for you and “hello” to all sorts of new possibilities. Read your full Virgo horoscope here.

Libra

When the new moon in Libra takes place on October 16, it will represent a brand-new start. Let go of all the mentalities that have been holding you back and turn the page to a new chapter, because no one knows what’ll happen in the year ahead. Read your full Libra horoscope here.

Scorpio

Your intuition is sparkling with truth, Scorpio! You may feel like lying low, analyzing your dreams and pulling out your tarot cards, because what you’re craving is a deeper understanding of your world. Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.

Sagittarius

When a new moon takes place on October 13, you may just become a philanthropist in your own right! Open your heart to a deeper commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in your community. Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.

Capricorn

You’re famous for being one of the most ambitious signs in all the zodiac, Capricorn! This month, you’re zeroing in on your goals and climbing your way up the ladder, because the sun is in your 10th house of career and you’re ready to come out on top. Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.

Aquarius

When the full moon on October 1 sends electricity to your third house of communication, your desire to learn will reach new heights. But don’t just sit there and absorb information—speak your mind and let others know what you think! Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.

Pisces

When a full moon takes place in your second house of values, you’ll come to terms with a deeper understanding of your self-worth. You are enough all on your own, Pisces. There’s no need to prove anything at all! Read your full Pisces horoscope here.