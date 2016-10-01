What the Zodiac Has in Store for You This Month: Your October 2016 Horoscope

This month is full of big shifts and precious opportunity. Both Mercury (the planet of communication) and Jupiter (the planet that governs the big picture) are in Libra, and that means it’s time to seek balance in all things—but especially in your plans.
Mars will be traversing through Capricorn all month, supporting us in getting things done, step by painstaking step. Big dates to watch out for this month are the explosive Full Moon on the 15th, when power struggles can get kicked off if you don’t take the time to consider other peoples’ perspectives, or you may get offended by some carelessness of someone else.
From the 18th through the 30th, relationship issues might come to a head. Strive to be honest and direct when you’re feeling levelheaded or things may get super dramatic. This can be a time when things are finally brought to light and you can move on to a healthier and happier phase.
Astrologer and psychic medium Jessica Lanyadoo loves cats, matte lipsticks, and kindness. When she’s not helping people help themselves, you can find her singing way too loudly in convertible cars. Find out more about her work and schedule a private reading at lovelanyadoo.com.
Libra: September 23–October 22
The Full Moon on the 15th is going to bring up complicated feelings for you to sort through. It’s time to face facts, whether you’ve changed or your S.O. isn’t the same as they used to be.
You’ve been trying to stuff your feelings down but now's the time that things are going to erupt to the surface—and not too gently, either. You or your situation may need to change, and drawing things out won’t help. Honor your investments in your sweetie by staying emotionally present as you work on things, Libra.
If you’re single, you’re on call to actively engage in being the person you want to be here and now. Take bits of insight and pair it with baby steps that empower you. You’ve got the raw material; all you’ve gotta do now is follow through in the right direction.
Illustration:
Spiros Halaris
Scorpio: October 23–November 21
Don’t jump to conclusions, Scorpio. This month will light up your abandonment issues if you’ve got ‘em, especially from the 12th onwards. If you’re gonna assume something, assume that you are loved and that people aren’t doing things that are intended to mess with you.
When someone crosses the line or you’re just plain over it, you’ve got two choices: react to your feelings and cut into them, or come up with a plan. (I vote for the latter.)
Get strategic about how to manage difficult people and situations by reconnecting with why you consent to being in your situation in the first place. If you find it’s not worth it anymore, it’s time for an exit strategy. There’s nothing wrong with loving someone for all you think they can be, but you’ve got problems as soon as it creeps into fantasy town. Accept people for who they are, or move on, my love.
Illustration:
Spiros Halaris
Sagittarius: November 22–December 21
It’s time to reflect on matters of the heart in a deep way. You’re on call to figure out who you want to be, how you want to live, and what life even means. It’s time to fall in love with yourself instead of being fixated on what you think others think or feel about you.
Make it your priority to honor your innermost needs, especially around the Full Moon on the 15th. You’re in a spectacular time to get things done all month with go-getter Mars in Capricorn. Follow through with your plans, and if you don’t have any, spend some time at the drawing board.
You’ll get returns on what you focus on, and if you fritter your energy away you’ll feel totally exhausted and frustrated at the same time. Do things as well as you can, but get ‘em done, lover. Focus on the things that matter most to you.
Illustration:
Spiros Halaris
Capricorn: December 22–January 19
Watch out for built-up frustrations that could lead to accidents from the 15th through the 21st. There’s hella energy building up inside of you and it needs to be expressed, so find ways of coping with stress before something unpleasant happens.
All this energy may leave you feeling disconnected from your friends and family. Don’t assume the worst and hide away in a sad-Cap hidey-hole, my friend. Reach out to your loved ones and ask for help, whether you need it for something deep or for help binging on Netflix.
You may need to say "no" to things that others want from you if they take precious time and energy away from your goals. Whether you need to work on your personal or professional life, you run the same risk of acting out in a fit of stress, lover. Make sure you’re treating yourself and others well this month, no matter how pressing your pressures become.
Illustration:
Spiros Halaris
Aquarius: January 20–February 18
Not all drama is bad: Sometimes things have to come to the surface so that they can be cleared away. Whether you’ve overstepped a boundary or somebody feels that you have, you may have to honor a loved ones’ feelings this month.
You don’t have to agree with their version of events in order to acknowledge their hurt, and how much it sucks. Having humility about a thing is not the same as being guilty, and honoring someone else’s feelings isn’t an attack on your own.
On the work front, reign in your desire for everything to fall into place all at once. Bring your focus to what you have going for you, even if you’re at a pretty early stage of development right now. You’ve got to acquire the basics to get ahead; every small phase of development is necessary for the big stuff to pop, Aquarius.
Illustration:
Spiros Halaris
Pisces: February 19–March 20
Change is inevitable, but the quality of that change is up for grabs. The best way to feel confused and crappy is to not have clear motivations guiding you. What you value says a lot about you, but how you act on what you value says even more.
Be open to insights and inspiration regarding the meaning that money holds for you and what you’re willing to do to get and keep it. You may have been resting on assumptions that you’ve outgrown or that were never even heartfelt for you at all, Pisces.
It’s high time to align your principles with what you actually care about. Gratitude is the attitude that’ll attract the most love and light into your life; you’re nothing less than everything, and you don’t need anyone else as proof of that. Live your life like you’re the boss of it, my love.
Illustration:
Spiros Halaris
Aries: March 21–April 19
It’s time to open up, Aries. This month will have its ups and down. But it’s all meant to do the same thing: challenge you to live at your peak potential.
Instead of seeing obstacles as evidence of what you can’t have, see them as a call to pause. Do you really want what you’re going for, or is your ego in the way of your ability to see clearly? Make sure you’re in alignment with your actions, and if you encounter problems, strive to be diplomatic with them.
From the Full Moon in your sign on the 15th onwards, you’ll feel especially sensitive. Be on the lookout for power struggles from the 18th through 21st that may live on to haunt you if you handle them poorly. If you’ve got nothing to prove, then it doesn’t matter what others think or what they’re doing; just do you in the most authentic ways you know how.
Illustration:
Spiros Halaris
Taurus: April 20–May 20
With Jupiter, the planet of growth and chance, in your astrological house of work, this is a great time to take your game to the next level. Make conscientious use of opportunities that come your way, as it could be easy come, easy go times for you this month.
The biggest waste of this awesome energy would be to fall down a hole made of drinking games and long shots. Take risks that can give you long-term freedoms and expand your sense of potential, Taurus.
Late October may bring some turbulence to your plans, and that’s OK as long as you don’t overreact. Keep your eyes on the prize, and know that the stressful stuff will pass.
With matters of the heart, you don’t really know where you’re at. Don’t push yourself to feel something that just isn’t there. The Full Moon on the 15th should bring about some meaningful insights; don’t rush yourself through your emotions. This month’s mantra: I process at my own pace.
Illustration:
Spiros Halaris
Gemini: May 21–June 21
Your relationships are demanding a bunch of your energy, and it may feel like there’s nothing left for you. How you manage stress will lay the foundation for both your personal and professional life in a very real way this month.
The Full Moon on the 15th is going to bring with it a big emo punch. Make space for your emotions, even if they don’t make sense to you. It’s important that you don’t assume that you totally get where others are coming from either—everyone is going through their own version of intense feels now.
If your heart is bumping up against big ideas, let it, because that’s the stuff that leads to meaningful change. Connect to the human part of your work life and goals so that you can find a way to win at life. Work smarter, not harder, this month, Twin Star.
Illustration:
Spiros Halaris
Cancer: June 22–July 22
It takes a long time to be real friends with someone. Trusting people is a lot like peeling an onion: it’s got many layers and sometimes makes ya cry.
While trying to build the relationships you really wanna be in, it’s easy to let bumps in the road stop you from trusting people altogether. Let the things that are troubling you also inspire you to look critically at your choices.
You’ve been pushing yourself somewhat blindly to stay connected to some people, but it’s time to ask yourself why. Take the time to investigate whether you’re in it for what’s happening in the here and now, Moonchild. If your vision for or memories of your relationships aren’t holding up to reality, it’s time to face facts.
You need greater balance in your life and a good place to start is with the people you devote the bulk of your time and energy to.
Illustration:
Spiros Halaris
Leo: July 23–August 22
Extra-juicy gossip may drop in your lap this month, but it’s pretty ill advised to indulge in it. Talk about others only the way you want to be talked about, Leo. You’re on call to live up to your own morals and standards, and that includes what you say behind others’ backs.
Your relationships have the potential to mature at this time, but that means that you have to step up, too. Things you may have once thought were wrong for you now seem totally desirable. Don’t judge your own growth; allow space for your heart to work its needs out.
You will find a middle ground that works for you between what you want and what you need as long as you don’t abandon your process when it gets uncomfortable. The seeds you plant will grow, so sew with care.
Illustration:
Spiros Halaris
Virgo: August 23–September 22
If you focus on stuff that doesn’t really matter—like the size of your pores, or whether you’re a size 0 or a size 12—are you honoring the self you actually wanna be? Are you spending your precious time in ways that hold meaning for you?
What you look like doesn’t say much about where you’re going or how you’re gonna get there, Virgo, so hold it in balance with its value. Learn the difference between a conservative attitude and fear-inspired fixations. You’ve got the skills, the vision, and the resources on hand; the thing you’re missing is the confidence and focus to put it all together.
Ask for perspective or a helping hand from your crew this month. There are so many ways of getting ahead, and the more open you are for innovative solutions, the more satisfied you’ll be. It takes a team to build a Beyoncé—lean on yours.
Illustration:
Spiros Halaris