What the Zodiac Has in Store for You This Month: Your October 2016 Horoscope

This month is full of big shifts and precious opportunity. Both Mercury (the planet of communication) and Jupiter (the planet that governs the big picture) are in Libra, and that means it’s time to seek balance in all things—but especially in your plans.

Mars will be traversing through Capricorn all month, supporting us in getting things done, step by painstaking step. Big dates to watch out for this month are the explosive Full Moon on the 15th, when power struggles can get kicked off if you don’t take the time to consider other peoples’ perspectives, or you may get offended by some carelessness of someone else.

From the 18th through the 30th, relationship issues might come to a head. Strive to be honest and direct when you’re feeling levelheaded or things may get super dramatic. This can be a time when things are finally brought to light and you can move on to a healthier and happier phase.

Astrologer and psychic medium Jessica Lanyadoo loves cats, matte lipsticks, and kindness. When she’s not helping people help themselves, you can find her singing way too loudly in convertible cars. Find out more about her work and schedule a private reading at lovelanyadoo.com.