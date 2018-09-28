Just in: Your October 2018 Horoscope

The new moon in Libra (October 8, 11:47 p.m. EST) takes its cue from Venus, planet of romance, finance, balance and happy unions. Venus governs Libra but appears retrograde from the 6th, making October a good month to reevaluate and reflect on what we cherish most; with this new moon moment, we can put our best foot forward, striving for optimal harmony in all our relationships.

It won’t be easy. There’s tension in the stars, felt most between October 10 and 12. But we have all month to examine how we’re investing our time, money and energy—both in ourselves and in others. At times, freedom and liberation will seem the right way to go; at others, the moon will draw us deep, and we’ll relish the chance to cement strong bonds. Opt for balance, accordingly.

On the 24th, the full moon promises to spotlight a shake-up within our values system. This might underscore breakthroughs in tech, big business and politics—and on a personal level, it could be time to reveal a brand new you.