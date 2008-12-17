O’Cookies–I’m Obsessed

Just in time for the holidays, my favorite Physique 57 instructor, Erin O’Leary, has launched her very own line of healthy, delectable, completely organic cookies, made only from the best, all-natural ingredients. Usually, I’m very adamantly against any sort of dessert that is low-fat, low-calorie, and the like. After all, I say to myself, if you’re going to indulge, you may as well just go for it, full-fat buttercream and all. However, after taking a handful of Erin’s ass-kicking classes at Physique 57 and seeing her perfectly toned body in ballet-barre action, I’m sold on these treats–anything to get into that kind of shape, right? If O’Cookies is one of her fitness secrets, I’m sold. AND, really, is it that much of a sacrifice? Checking out her Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Oat cookies or her White Chocolate Cranberry treats made me think that even I (in all my junk-food-loving glory) could be a healthy-dessert convert.

And at the very least, I definitely know what I’ll be getting all my health-conscious friends this season–perfect for kicking off some New Year’s Resolutions.