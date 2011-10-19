Occupy Wall Street Goes Hollywood (Of Course)

According to Wikipedia (because honestly this entire movement confuses the crap out of me), “Occupy Wall Street is an ongoing series of demonstrations in New York City. The participants are mainly protesting social and economic inequality, corporate greed, as well as the power and influence of corporations, particularly from the financial service sector, and lobbyists over government.”

Okay, then. I’m not going to get too political here, considering the last thing I wrote today was about LuAnn de Lesseps, but my thoughts on this movement are as follows: While there are certainly valid points being raised, the course of action these protesters have taken seems to be ineffective, and ultimately more destructive than productive.

Many news outlets have cited an unclear agenda as the reason why the protests have not inspired change. Participants are staking out Wall Street, but there is no consensus on what they hope to accomplish. In fact, it seems like many of those involved barely know what they’re fighting for. Meanwhile, crowds of NYU and Columbia students texting away on their iPhones and schlepping around Prada bags have gotten involved. Basically, this has become a bored pet cause for some – so it’s only natural that Occupy Wall Street is going Hollywood! Not only has Kanye West visited the protest site decked out in Givenchy, many more celebrities have stopped by.

Now, an ad posted to Craigslist by production company Bunim/Murray (the masterminds behind MTV’s The Real World) is looking to the youth who have flooded Zuccotti Park for the cast of their upcoming season. The ad states that if you are part of the Occupy Wall Street movement, you should attach 3 photos, a brief bio, and your contact information and send it on over to realworldcasting@bunim-murray.com. I don’t know what they are trying to accomplish, but I’m guessing their goal is to get some sort of grassroots lunatic who will go crazy, never shower, and eventually burn down the house.

Also, the L.A. Times reports that the Dark Knight Rises New York City shoot may include scenes from the protests in Zuccotti Park. While this has yet to be confirmed, it’s fascinating that Hollywood executives are sitting around over martinis at Spago thinking of ways they can include the “movement” in their latest project. While I previously stated that I find many aspects of the protest to be absurd, I don’t think it should be exploited just yet.

What do you think of Occupy Wall Street’s Hollywood makeover?