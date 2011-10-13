Obsessed With White Girl Problems? Check Out The New Book!

For almost two years now, the Twitter feed “White Girl Problems” has been a beacon of hilarity and truth in an often bleak Internet climate. It’s not just me who feels that way – almost half a million followers agree. White Girl Problems follows the trials and tribulations of “Babe Walker,” a young urbanite just trying to make it in the big city.

She deals with her problems and anxieties by sharing them with the world, and let’s be honest, we all have a little Babe within us. “Smash Cut: me dying alone with no Celine handbags,” she once stated. I too have woken up in a cold sweat, feeling empty and alone without a leather bowling bag by my side. Sure, we may not all have recurring nightmares that our horse is fornicating with our sister’s horse, but hey, no one can have everything.

Babe took to her Twitter to announce the release of her “memoir” – which you can pre-order on Amazon. While it won’t be available until January, the WGP website has a full chapter – and trust me, you’ll want to read it. Also, the sketch above is Babe’s first day of a new job outfit. I think the oversized work-appropriate Birkin is charming, don’t you agree?