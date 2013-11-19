We Are Obsessed With the Wallpaper Cindy Sherman Has In Her Dining Room

Leave it to artist Cindy Sherman, best known for dressing up as everyone from socialites to mall rats for her photographic work, to have a jaw dropping country home in East Hampton chock full of whimsey, pattern, and color. While there is tons to look at and admire in the home (which we recommend everyone do over Architectural Digest, who recently shot it for a spread), what really caught our eye is the Fromental wallpaper in her dining room.

While Sherman’s exact wallpaper by Fromental is likely one-of-a-kind, the brand’s Chinoiserie pattern in pencil (pictured above) comes pretty darn close to what Sherman has. We can imagine this wallpaper in everything from a guest bedroom to a breakfast room, and as far as we are concerned it is just about perfect. Not exactly surprising, given that our wallpaper obsession is pretty well documented.

