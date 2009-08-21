Obsessed: Twitter Grammar Police

In the world of tweets, BBM’s, and Facebook messages, grammar has essentially been thrown out the window. Well, we’re happy to report that not everyone is letting things slide.

Thanks to a group of diligent grammarians, the Twitter community’s errors are being righted one tweet at a time.

YourorYoure will call you out for being [Wrong!] if you use either your or you’re incorrectly. You’d be surprised.

Twittwords creates a new lingo of hybrid words designed entirely around Twitter. For example, “#Contwitterpated The pointless drivel backed up until its inevitable excretion on the various user pages…”

Slightly more educational, dictionarycom presents a word of the day, weird word Wednesdays, and Scrabble words of the day. For example, “susurration [soo-suh-REY-shuhn]: a soft murmur; whisper. https://bitly.com/59UK4.“

Thatwhichmatter explores some of the most confusing grammatical questions, like the difference between “none is” and “none are” or the web and the internet, “THE WEB/THE INTERNET? [1/2] Often used interchangeably, the Web is just 1 protocol on the Internet (e.g. mail, FTP). They’re not synonymous.”

Lastly, our favorite, Alexa Chung, has been playing grammar Mondays. Not the most heady, but certainly the most adorable.

RT @itsonalexa grammar monday: lets = allows, let’s = let us