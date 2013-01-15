Five Observations About Taylor Swift’s New Keds Ad Campaign

When Taylor Swift was in the midst of promoting her latest album Red in October—and recovering from her breakup with summer fling Conor Kennedy—it was announced that the country-pop starlet had inked a deal to be the new face of iconic shoe brand Keds, and also to release a limited-edition red pair of the sneakers.
Now, her first advertisement for the brand has surfaced in an unlikely place: the Philippines edition of Cosmopolitan (Taylor also happens to be the mag’s January cover girl). After getting a glimpse of the ad, we couldn’t help but notice a few things about the campaign.
- Obviously, stripes in Swift’s wardrobe are here to stay. As we’ve previously noted, Swift’s style tends to coincide with whomever she’s dating at the time, and it wasn’t until Kennedy that she made horizontal stripes her trademark—but it looks like she’s sticking with them.
- Red isn’t going anywhere either—at least until she releases a new album. (Note her Red stripes and bold red lip—technically the only real use of color in the ad’s main photo).
- We’re kind of into the ad’s slogan: “Here’s to the brave girls.” And although it was probably shot months before her recent breakup with One Direction bad boy Harry Styles, we’d like to think it’s a proclamation of her independence. Okay, so it doesn’t really seem like she’s that independent—considering she’s dating another dude every month—but we like what the ad’s telling Keds’ demographic.
- Although Swift has made notable red carpet appearances lately—most recently turning up at the Golden Globes in a plunging Donna Karan Atelier gown—most probably prefer her as she is here, laid-back and casual.
- The Taylor Swift and Keds combination is pretty much a perfect match. Oftentimes a brand and a celebrity will team up and the results don’t make sense, but these two are perfectly aligned. They’re both classic American and kind of vanilla, yet can be made cooler given the right accessories and styling.