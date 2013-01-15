Five Observations About Taylor Swift’s New Keds Ad Campaign

When Taylor Swift was in the midst of promoting her latest album Red in October—and recovering from her breakup with summer fling Conor Kennedy—it was announced that the country-pop starlet had inked a deal to be the new face of iconic shoe brand Keds, and also to release a limited-edition red pair of the sneakers.

Now, her first advertisement for the brand has surfaced in an unlikely place: the Philippines edition of Cosmopolitan (Taylor also happens to be the mag’s January cover girl). After getting a glimpse of the ad, we couldn’t help but notice a few things about the campaign.