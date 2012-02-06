Obnoxious Things People Do In The Name of Jason Wu

Well, that was fast. Jason Wu for Target sold out online in a matter of a day, and despite Target’s efforts to make the collection more accessible, it flew out of stores as well. Thankfully, Target has confirmed that Jason Wu apparel will be re-stocked on Wednesday, but until then you can head to eBay where much of the line is being re-sold (um, sound familiar?).

But even though you’ll soon have another shot at getting your hands on Wu’s flirty frocks doesn’t mean some people took advantage of the high demand to buy out the entire collection. That’s right. According to Fashionista, one couple in Miami bought every single item in a matter of minutes. Luckily, one enraged customer caught the whole thing on video, so we all get to witness this big-time shopping no-no.

Check out the video below and let us know how far you would go for a little Wu in the comments section underneath!