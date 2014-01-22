Shop Kristen Wiig’s Amazing Bleached Denim Jacket from Her ‘V’ Magazine Shoot

Kristen Wiig is someone whose stylishness kind of goes under the radar. People tend to see her as the incredibly funny gal from “SNL” and “Bridesmaids”—which, of course, she is—but then don’t really take note when she makes very high-fashion style choices, like that Prada gown from a few weeks back. But we’re officially taking note.

And we aren’t the only ones: Kristen is the star of a Terry Richardson–shot fashion editorial in the latest issue of “V” magazine with Kate Upton on the cover. For the shoot, Wiig shows a different side of herself, posing in a minimalistic ensemble featuring a pair of high waist black trousers, a black brassiere, and a rad bleached denim jacket. We loved the jacket so much, in fact, that we hunted it down!

The jacket just hit the virtual rack of hip streetwear brand Obesity & Speed. It’s part of their Spring 2014 collection, but we want to add it to our wardrobes immediately; and the good news is that it’s a relatively affordable $250! It’s not everyday you come across a stylish celebrity wearing something you can buy off the rack for less than several hundred bones, so we’re pretty stoked.

Head to Obesity & Speed to shop the jacket now!