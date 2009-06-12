Oberst, James, and Ward Forces Combine

After a brief freak out in the blog community about the potential collaboration of four incredible Indie musician minds, it has been confirmed that Conor Oberst, Jim James from My Morning Jacket, and M. Ward will collectively release their album Monsters of Folk along with producer Mike Mogis from Bright Eyes.

The best part is that these three musicians are innovators in the music space and heralded for their original creativity and they have the blandest band name: Monsters of Folk. Like… Oh…. Interest in band name waning… Pause. OHMYGOD SOMETHING SHINY!!! I WANT TO TOUCH IT!!!

Whatever the band name lacks in quirkiness, the song titles more than make up for it:

Dear God (sincerely M.O.F.)

Say Please

Whole Lotta Losin’

Temazcal

The Right Place

Baby Boomer

Man Named Truth

Goodway

Ahead of the Curve

Slow Down Jo

Losin Yo Head

Magic Marker

Map of the World

The Sandman, the Brakeman and Me

His Master’s Voice

Monsters of Folk will be out September 22nd on Shangri-La.