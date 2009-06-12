Oberst, James, and Ward Forces Combine

After a brief freak out in the blog community about the potential collaboration of four incredible Indie musician minds, it has been confirmed that Conor Oberst, Jim James from My Morning Jacket, and M. Ward will collectively release their album Monsters of Folk along with producer Mike Mogis from Bright Eyes.
The best part is that these three musicians are innovators in the music space and heralded for their original creativity and they have the blandest band name: Monsters of Folk. Like… Oh…. Interest in band name waning… Pause. OHMYGOD SOMETHING SHINY!!! I WANT TO TOUCH IT!!!
Whatever the band name lacks in quirkiness, the song titles more than make up for it:
Dear God (sincerely M.O.F.)
Say Please
Whole Lotta Losin’
Temazcal
The Right Place
Baby Boomer
Man Named Truth
Goodway
Ahead of the Curve
Slow Down Jo
Losin Yo Head
Magic Marker
Map of the World
The Sandman, the Brakeman and Me
His Master’s Voice
Monsters of Folk will be out September 22nd on Shangri-La.