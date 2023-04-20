Here’s How I Tried Out Beginner HIIT & Sculpt Classes For the First Time Without Intimidation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever been a little shy to suddenly pick up pilates or yoga amidst a class full of pros, you’re not alone. I’ve been itching to try sculpt and HIIT workouts for ages, but always felt like my beginner skills would stand out amongst those who’ve been continually going for months or even years. Plus, if I’m honest, I haven’t had a consistent workout routine in quite some time, making jumping in all the more intimidating.

Whenever I go through exercise lulls, I find easing back into things from the comfort of my own home truly helps. Being able to do crunches or lift dumbbells in my living room really takes the pressure off. That’s how I came to discover obé Fitness, a portal of online classes led by instructors, with numerous options available ranging from lower body strength workouts to standing ab workouts.

The program really helps solidify your workout schedule; it easily integrates with your calendar, so you can stay on top of your daily or weekly routine. You can also tune in to live workouts, giving you that real time feel of an in-person exercise class—minus all the other bodies around you.

You also won’t ever get bored with obé Fitness; you can try out over 20 different class types, and work your way up to advanced or super advanced classes overtime. It’s essentially built to evolve with you and support your pace. Additionally, you don’t necessarily need to have equipment on hand to break a sweat. There are plenty of class options that simply require your own body weight.

You can easily access obé Fitness from wherever you go, including on your smartphone. You can download the iOS app or Android App, and can even use the Connected TV streaming guide to cast it onto bigger screens.

I’ve thoroughly been enjoying many of the classes—the ability to try out different things keeps me engaged and continually coming back. I also feel more empowered to attend in-person workout classes now, though the convenience of having obé Fitness can’t be topped.

You can try out a year-long subscription for just $99 right now (that equates to the price of just two or three in-person exercise classes!) with the code MOVEMENT99.