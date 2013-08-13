The Obamas Are Vacationing at a $7.6 Million House On Martha’s Vineyard (And We Have the Details)

This past Saturday the President and First Lady took off for summer vacation. The Obamas arrived in style for a weeklong vacation on Martha’s Vineyard, an island off of Massachusetts. The President traded in his suit and tie for khakis and a blue shirt in the spirit of a carefree week of beach-hoppping, hanging out with friends and family, and undoubtedly plenty of golfing.

Many politicians (including the Clintons) enjoy vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard and the Obamas are no exception (this isn’t their first time on the island). And although Obama may still have to attend regular briefings on national security while on vacation, he is certainly taking advantage of this luxurious getaway as much as he can. Here, everything you need to know about the Obamas home away from home while not at the White House.

1. The Obamas previously vacationed on Matha’s Vineyard staying at Blue Heron Farm. That house was recently sold for $21.9 million to one of Britain’s most celebrated architects, Baron Foster of Thames Bank. So, the Obamas have decided to stay at friend and private equity executive, David Schulte’s $7.6 million home. Schulte’s Chilmark estate is located on the western end of the island, and area that is dotted with multimillion dollar homes. The extremely secluded residence will surely provide the Obamas the privacy and relaxation they don’t find much of in Washington.

2. The house includes 9.5 acres of well-groomed land encompassed with lavender plants and surrounded by woodlands. It will be plenty of space for Bo, the family’s Portuguese Water Dog, who was flown in separately on a hybrid aircraft, to roam. Michelle even recently posted a picture to her Instagram account of herself and Bo relaxing in the impressive yard.

3. Recent renovations to the 5,000 square-foot home were designed by Rick Sundberg of Olson Kundig Architects. Due to the open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows, beautiful views of the Chilmark Pond and Atlantic ocean can be seen from all rooms of the house. The President and First Lady will have access to a private master suite which has its own den, a porch, his and her bathrooms, and an outdoor shower. Three other bedrooms in the house and two more in the guest house will provide enough space for visitors and Sasha and Malia who should be joining their parents shortly.

4. The President was likely swayed by the swanky vacation home’s many sport-centered amenities. Obama has already been seen enjoying a few rounds at the golf-course close by. And considering he arrived with two large bags full of basketballs in tow, it is safe to assume that he will be partaking in his favorite sport at the home’s basketball court. The house also features its own gym and tennis court.

5. The outside patio and screened-in dining room overlook a hot tub and infinity pool, which appears to flow right into the ocean. Not too shabby!